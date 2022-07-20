FIFA 23 expected release date and time for all platforms

Contrary to earlier expectations, FIFA 23 will retain the iconic title of the franchise that has become a gaming staple. After breaking down in talks between EA Sports and FIFA, many felt that this year's upcoming release would bear a new name.

In May 2022, EA Sports confirmed in an official blog post that it would end its 30-year-old partnership with FIFA. From 2023 onwards, the series will be known as EA Sports FC. That means 2022’s release would be titled FIFA 23. Football superstars Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr will be on the cover.

In a February 2022 report by Video Game Central, EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, cited irreconcilable differences in creative direction as the reason for the split. He claimed FIFA's guarded oversight impeded the gaming franchise's growth.

FIFA 23 will take the franchise to new heights following the inception of HyperMotion technology last year. The technology has brought significant changes to the gameplay, and EA Sports will look to refine it further.

There will also be several new modes to explore, along with all the fan-favorite ones.

FIFA 23 will likely follow traditional annual release pattern: Late September - early October window

The official release dates for FIFA 23 are yet to be announced by EA Sports and will likely be revealed later in tonight's first-look trailer.

However, there have been some leaks, and if they turn out to be accurate, the game will be released on September 30, 2022. The release will likely coincide on all major platforms, including PC.

FIFA 23 will also have Ultimate Edition, which will likely come with the usual benefits of three days of early access. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, all owners of the Ultimate Edition will be able to enjoy the game from September 27. Standard Edition owners will have to wait until September, when the full release occurs.

The exact time of the release will also likely be revealed in tonight's stream. The following are possible release times based on previous releases:

11:00 PM BST

3:30 PM IST (October 1)

2:00 PM PST

6:00 PM EST

Gamer Tweak @gamer_tweak EA has revealed the cover for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, with the upcoming reveal trailer also highlighting Sam Kerr and PSG’s Kylian Mbappé. Sam Kerr will become the very first female footballer to star on the front of a FIFA game outside of North America and Australia EA has revealed the cover for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, with the upcoming reveal trailer also highlighting Sam Kerr and PSG’s Kylian Mbappé. Sam Kerr will become the very first female footballer to star on the front of a FIFA game outside of North America and Australia https://t.co/m9r8ebBEgd

Much more will be revealed about FIFA 23 in the coming days. Specific release times can change this year and also between platforms. Fans are advised to follow all the official channels for real-time information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far