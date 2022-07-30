Why a FIFA 23 demo is highly unlikely and how can players still try-out the game?

FIFA 23 has created quite the excitement over the last couple of weeks in July, and fans expect great things from the upcoming release. While some of the features will be common from the previous year's version, there will also be changes.

One of the critical components seems to be the brand new HyperMotion 2, which is even coming to PCs. Unfortunately, a chance to try out a demo appears highly unlikely, but there will be a way for fans to test things out. While it might not be free, it's safe to say that the cost will be nowhere near that of the entire game.

FIFA 23 is the upcoming title of the iconic sports simulation series that has enthralled fans for over two decades. Unfortunately, this could be the last title with the iconic name as EA Sports has lost their license and will be changing the brand.

Given the fact that a FIFA World Cup is coming up, fans expect a great many things from the game. However, thanks to an easy option, players can test things out despite the likely unavailability of a demo.

While a FIFA 23 demo seems unlikely, there will still be options in the hands of the players

There have been past instances where games in the series have received trials/demos. These were accessible on Origin, and players could test them before purchasing the game.

In recent years, EA Sports has followed other gaming giants and decided to do away with the demos. However, no official information has been revealed yet, suggesting that a FIFA 23 demo will be released. While things can change quickly, it's safe to expect that there won't be a demo or trial version for this year's game.

However, that doesn't mean that players will have to go blindly. They will be able to enjoy the refund window on the platform of their choice. These windows usually allow players to refund a game for multiple reasons, as long as it's not over. There's still a better way to save much of the $69.99/$89.99 a player might need to spend.

Every member of EA Play will get a 10-hour trial without paying anything. This feature is available to all Xbox Game Pass members as the EA Play service is bundled with Microsoft's subscription model.

This trial will start on September 27, 2022, when all Ultimate Edition owners of FIFA 23 will start their early access window. Hence, having an EA Play subscription will allow players to enjoy several advantages, especially if they want to try out the game.

The 10-hour trial will have a completely unlocked game with all the game modes available to all the players. Moreover, players will be able to carry over all their progress if they decide to purchase FIFA 23. In addition, a 10% discount is available on both editions of the game for EA Play subscribers, which is a bonus.

The EA Play trial will likely serve as the demo some players have requested. While it's not free, the subscription is pretty economical and doesn't need to be bought separately if someone is subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass service.

