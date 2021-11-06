5 best La Liga clubs in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 features a La Liga roster with clubs that are devoid of outfield players rated 90 or above. Up until the summer of 2021, Messi and Ronaldo (until FIFA 18) have represented La Liga in FIFA 22 as two of the game's highest rated players.

Messi's unexpected departure from Barcelona has deeply impacted the club in FIFA 22. In his absence, the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (91) emerges as the best rated player in La Liga, followed by Marc Andre-Ter Stegen (90). Real Madrid's frontman Karim Benzema (89) is the highest rated outfield player.

This article lists 5 clubs in the top-flight of Spanish football that have the highest team ratings in FIFA 22.

Top 5 Spanish clubs in FIFA 22

5) Villareal CF - 80

ATT: 83

MID: 79

DEF: 79

Villareal concluded their 2020-21 campaign by emerging as the winners of the UEFA Europa League title after an emphatic win over Manchester United. The penalty shootout that ended 11-10 exhausted 11 players from either side. Villareal finished 7th in Spain, but qualified for UCL due to their Europa League victory.

The strike partnership between Gerard Moreno (86) and Paco Alcacer (81) is highly instrumental in the club's success.

4) Sevilla FC - 82

ATT: 81

MID: 81

DEF: 83

Sevilla ended their 2020-21 season in La Liga 2 points below Barcelona, finishing in 4th place and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as a result. The club loaned out their target man, Luuk De Jong (79) to Barcelona, while former Tottenham player Eric Lamela has joined the team as a free signing.

Young centre-half Jules Kounde (83) is heavily desired among Career Mode players in FIFA 22, due to the player's high starting potential (89).

3) FC Barcelona - 83

ATT: 85

MID: 84

DEF: 80

FC Barcelona are attempting to recover from a devastating season after losing their marquee player, Lionel Messi (93), to Paris Saint-Germain. Due to financial mayhem within the club, Barcelona were unable to sign their ideal replacement. However, Aguero (87) and Depay (85) are excellent additions in the attack.

FC Barcelona features an array of young prospects in FIFA 22. Pedri (81), the teenage midfield sensation, has a potential of 91 in Career Mode.

2) Atletico Madrid - 84

ATT: 85

MID: 83

DEF: 83

The current Spanish champions re-acquired Antoine Griezmann (85) from rivals Barcelona after their financial fiasco over the summer. Paired with Luis Suarez (88) in attack, Atletico have an excellent front-two to produce goals for the team. Jan Oblak (91) holds the title for the best goalkeeper in FIFA 22.

Joao Felix (83) has a potential of 91 in Career Mode, lining up as the perfect option for a striker after Suarez retires.

1) Real Madrid CF - 84

ATT: 83

MID: 86

DEF: 83

Real Madrid rank as the best Spanish club in FIFA 22. Los Blancos dominate the game with the highest-rated midfield available in the game, featuring Toni Kroos (88), Luka Modric (87), and Casemiro (89). The team's young and agile dribblers occupy the wings and offer players several options in attack.

Although the departures of Ramos (88) and Varane (86) dent the team's backline, Madrid remain strong and emerge as favorites in La Liga for FIFA 22 players.

Edited by R. Elahi