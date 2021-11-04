5 players with a better free kicks stat than Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 22

Like real-life football, free kicks in FIFA 22 require a specialist in the team to execute the spot-kick successfully. EA Sports values the attributes of players with respect to their real-life performance and career statistics.

Kylian Mbappe is a talented youngster who is renowned for his agile dribbling and goalscoring ability.

As one of the best young prospects in FIFA 22, Mbappe has buffed-up attributes with a vast scope for improvement, as the Frenchman is entitled to a potential rating of at least 95 in Career Mode.

Mbappe's best qualities include pace (97), dribbling (93) and finishing (93). Free Kick accuracy is an area the player requires improvement in, as the striker falls behind his counterparts with a rating of just 69.

This article looks at five players in FIFA 22 who have a higher Free Kick Accuracy rating than Mbappe.

The five best free-kick-takers in FIFA 22

5) Daniel Parejo (CM)

Club: Villareal

FK Accuracy: 90

OVR: 86

Dani Parejo spent the majority of his career playing for clubs in La Liga. The Spanish midfielder excels in long-shots (88) and short-passing (92) in FIFA 22. One of Parejo's remarkable qualities is his ability to step up during free-kicks and convert them effortlessly.

4) Enis Bardhi (LM)

Club: Levante

FK Accuracy: 91

OVR: 79

Enis Bardhi is a Macedonian midfielder who represents Levante in La Liga. The player maintains his free-kick accuracy in FIFA for the 3rd consecutive year after getting an FK rating of 90 in FIFA 19. The 26-year-old has well-balanced stats with an impressive curve (89) and shot power (85) to nurture his free-kick accuracy.

3) James Ward-Prowse (CM)

Club: Southampton

FK Accuracy: 92

OVR: 81

Ward-Prowse took the Premier League by storm in 2020 when he scored two free-kick goals in a single match at Villa Park. Similarly, against Manchester United, he converted one free-kick and provided an assist with the next. FIFA 22 bestows the player with impressive attributes in curve (92), stamina (91) and crossing (88).

2) Miralem Pjanic (CM)

Club: Besiktas

FK Accuracy: 92

OVR: 82

The Bosnian midfielder has been a renowned free-kick specialist since his days at Roma. However, on moving to Juventus, the player lost out on several free-kick opportunities due to Ronaldo's presence. Pjanic is currently away on loan at Besiktas. The player's vision (84) and curve (86) help him navigate his freekicks.

1) Lionel Messi (RW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

FK Accuracy: 94

OVR: 93

In addition to being a legend of the sport, Messi is a free-kick virtuoso. The Argentine has 58 free-kick goals to his name, with a tally of 9 goals in a single season in 2015/16. Messi is also the first player to have a free-kick nominated for a Puskas award. Messi has an overall rating of 93, the highest in FIFA 22.

