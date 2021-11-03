5 players with a better penalties stat than Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 22 

FIFA 22 players fancy the fastest and most skilled players in every position. However, every team requires an experienced penalty taker in their squad to step up during the game's deciding moments to capitalize on that one vital attempt from the 12-yard spot.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 22. The player's abnormal pace (97) is menacing for opposition defenders. Mbappe has top-tier finishing (93) and dribbling (93) skills, making him the ideal choice for a striker in FIFA 22.

Mbappe's penalty rating, however, stands at 79. The best penalty takers from the game are spread across the field in different positions. This article looks at five FIFA 22 players who have a higher penalty rating than Kylian Mbappe.

FIFA 22: Top five players with best penalty stat

5) Harry Kane (ST)

Goal @goal Is there a better penalty taker than Harry Kane? 🎯



Is there a better penalty taker than Harry Kane? 🎯https://t.co/GP5g8g2exn

Club: Tottenham Hotspur FC

Penalties: 91

OVR: 90

England captain and Tottenham's expert marksman, Harry Kane, is a composed finisher from the 12-yard spot in football as well as FIFA 22. Kane is a conventional choice for the striker role, thanks to the player's 5-star weak-foot and excellent ratings in positioning (94), finishing (94) and shot power (91).

2) Mark Noble (CM)

West Ham United @WestHam



He has gone on to score 38 of the 42 spot-kicks he has taken over the last 13 years for a 90.5% conversion rate



👑 Penalty King Mark Noble scored the first penalty of his West Ham career #OnThisDay in 2007He has gone on to score 38 of the 42 spot-kicks he has taken over the last 13 years for a 90.5% conversion rate👑 Penalty King Mark Noble scored the first penalty of his West Ham career #OnThisDay in 2007He has gone on to score 38 of the 42 spot-kicks he has taken over the last 13 years for a 90.5% conversion rate👑 Penalty King https://t.co/CKcw5l7w63

Club: West Ham United FC

Penalties: 92

OVR: 75

Nicknamed "Mr.West Ham", the 34-year-old has a penalty conversion rate of 90.5% to account for his 18-year-long career. Noble also went four years without missing from the spot. Although the veteran lacks pace (37), his qualities in dribbling (73) and passing (76) fit the requirements of a CM in FIFA 22.

3) Raul Jimenez (ST)

Wolves @Wolves ⏱ Over 96 minutes on the clock, penalty to Wolves...



Step up, Raul Jimenez!



🇲🇽🙌 ⏱ Over 96 minutes on the clock, penalty to Wolves...Step up, Raul Jimenez!🇲🇽🙌 https://t.co/ZW7iD3G551

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Penalties: 92

OVR: 83

The Mexican leads the attacking front for Wolves in the Premier League. With a penalty conversion rate of 93% over his career, Jimenez earns a penalty rating of 92, thereby establishing himself as one of the best penalty takers in FIFA 22. His in-game attributes rank him as the highest-rated Wolves player in the game.

2) Sergio Ramos (CB)

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024



⚽️ Scored in nine of his last 15 matches for Spain

🎯 Scored his last 8 penalties for Spain

🇪🇸 8th in the all-time goalscorers list for Spain



#NationsLeague 📞 Sergio Ramos 😘⚽️ Scored in nine of his last 15 matches for Spain🎯 Scored his last 8 penalties for Spain🇪🇸 8th in the all-time goalscorers list for Spain 📞 Sergio Ramos 😘⚽️ Scored in nine of his last 15 matches for Spain🎯 Scored his last 8 penalties for Spain🇪🇸 8th in the all-time goalscorers list for Spain#NationsLeague https://t.co/LLBdyt9M2s

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Penalties: 92

OVR: 88

The former Real Madrid captain is part of PSG's star-studded roster in FIFA 22. The centre-half has been a reliable option for both club and country to take up the pressure of converting a deciding penalty kick. The player has scored 104 goals over the course of his illustrious career, with 30 of them coming from the spot.

1) Neymar (LW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Penalties: 93

OVR: 91

Neymar is an extraordinary skiller and proficient goalscorer in football as well as FIFA 22. The Brazilian has garnered worldwide acclaim for the quirky dribbles he produces around the opposition defense. Being a premier penalty taker for both club and country, EA Sports provides Neymar with the best chance of converting a penalty in FIFA 22.

