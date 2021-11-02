5 strikers (ST, CF) with the best long shots stat in FIFA 22

Attack is the best form of defense in FIFA 22. With the introduction of "explosive sprint," players have adapted to defending swift forwards with the use of quick-footed players in defense. This makes it all the more essential to have a striker who can finish from areas outside the 18-yard box.

This article dives into five forwards in the ST and CF positions who have the highest long-shot rating in FIFA 22.

Top long-shot takers among Strikers (ST) and Centre-Forwards (CF) in FIFA 22

5) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (ST)

Club: AC Milan

Long Shot: 88

OVR: 84

The 40-year-old has had an illustrous career, representing nine clubs in six different domestic leagues over the course of 2 decades. The Swedish marksman continues to play top-level football with Milan, finishing as the club's top scorer for the 2020-21 season.

Zlatan has world-class shooting abilities in FIFA 22, with impressive ratings in strength (87), ball control (86), and passing (78).

4) Luis Suarez (ST)

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Luis Suárez leaves Barcelona as their third all-time top scorer with 1⃣9⃣8⃣ goals! 🔥🔥🔥 Luis Suárez leaves Barcelona as their third all-time top scorer with 1⃣9⃣8⃣ goals! 🔥🔥🔥#UCL https://t.co/Bk9esJe8eP

Club: Atletico Madrid

Long Shot: 88

OVR: 88

Nicknamed 'El Pistolero,' the Uruguayan striker is an overpowered asset in FIFA 22. Suarez enjoyed a good season in 2020-21, helping Atletico Madrid lift La Liga ahead of his former club - Barcelona and rivals - Real Madrid.

Suarez has well-balanced stats in passing (82), physicality (83), and dribbling (84). The player's most notable attributes are his positioning (91) and finishing (93).

3) Josip Iličić (CF)

Goal @goal This Josip Ilicic strike for Slovenia 👏



This Josip Ilicic strike for Slovenia 👏 https://t.co/z2kGmNXMLy

Club: Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta)

Long Shot: 89

OVR: 84

Josip Ilicic is a Slovenian striker who currently represents Atalanta in Serie A after debuting in the competition with Palermo 11-years-ago. Long-shot ability aside, Ilicic is also a versatile playmaker with the ability to play in various attacking roles.

Ilicic has the dribbling (86) stats to match his shooting ability in FIFA 22. The player's best attributes include ball control (88), vision (87), and shot power (88).

2) Paulo Dybala (CF)

Curtis @CurtTheGuru Dybala is something else. This strike is ridiculous. Has no right from that angle. Dybala is something else. This strike is ridiculous. Has no right from that angle. https://t.co/74SCFgBzvz

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus FC)

Long Shot: 89

OVR: 87

The Argentine forward is renowned for his dribbling (90) and long-shot (89) abililities. Dybala is a versatile player who can create opportunities or score goals from anywhere within the final-third of the field.

The left-footed forward possesses a substantial acceleration (88) and balance (90) to accompany his dribbling (90) abilities. The high ratings in vision (91) and curve (90) accentuate the player's long-shot-taking ability in FIFA 22.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (ST)

Club: Manchester United

Long Shot: 93

OVR: 91

Cristiano Ronaldo is the least astonishing feature on the list. The striker was the best long-shot taker in FIFA 21, retaining his title in FIFA 22 as well. Ronaldo's stats are superior to most other strikers in the game.

FIFA 22 rates Ronaldo's finishing ability at 95, with a shot power of 94. The striker is an adept dribbler as well, with 88-dribbling, 86-agility and 5 stars in skill-moves.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen