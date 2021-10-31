5 central defenders (CB) with the best strength stat in FIFA 22

Strength in FIFA 22 is a statistic that measures the extent of a player's physical ability to make contact with his opponents in an attempt to obtain or retain the ball.

Strong players occupy various positions and roles in football. However, it is an essential attribute for center-backs in FIFA 22. A high strength rating is appreciated when players fend off multiple attackers with a short-handed defense line.

With the FIFA 22 community leaning towards fast players as the meta for the game, it is essential to have a strong presence in the defense line to stop quick-footed players from progressing into the box.

Strength is one of four attributes that amount to the physical (PHY) rating on player cards in FIFA 22. Mentioned in the list below are five of the strongest center-backs in the game.

FIFA 22: Top five center-backs in terms of strength

5) Pape Abou Cisse

Club: Olympiacos

Strength: 94

OVR: 76

The Senegalese international represents Greek side Olympiacos in Hellas Liga, Greek first division. The player has a great pace (79) rating to match his strength, a combination that is essential for center-backs in football and FIFA 22. Cisse stands at 1.97m tall and is a daunting presence for the opposition.

4) Sebastian Coates

Club: Sporting CP

Strength: 94

OVR: 83

The 31-year-old Uruguayan captains Portuguese side Sporting CP. Despite the lack of pace (68), Coates brings tremendous strength (94) to the back-line. The player previously had a short stint in the Premier League, spending two years with Liverpool, followed by a loan spell at Sunderland.

3) Kalidou Koulibaly

Club: Napoli

Strength: 94

OVR: 86

30-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly is highly in demand among FUT players and is a popular transfer option in FIFA 22 Career Mode. The Senegalese international is the highest-rated player among FIFA's most robust defenders and is a fast option in the back-line with 87-sprint speed.

2) Abdoulaye Seck

Club: Royal Antwerp FC

Strength: 95

OVR: 73

Abdoulaye Seck is a Senegalese international who plays for Belgian first division side Antwerp. The 29-year-old emerged as the club's player of the season for their 2020/21 campaign. Monstrous strength aside, Seck has the aggression (82) and sprint speed (78) to have an impactful presence in the back-line in FIFA 22.

1) Tomas Petrasek

Club: Raków Częstochowa

Strength: 96

OVR: 67

Tomas Petrasek is a 29-year-old Czech international who represents Polish first-division side Raków Częstochowa. The player's most appealing attribute is his strength (96), while the player's jumping (76) and heading accuracy (75) ratings help him engage in aerial duels successfully.

