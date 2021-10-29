5 players you should sign for Liverpool in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 features Liverpool FC as one of the strongest teams. The Premier League club experienced a dull season in 2020/21 but emerged as a fan-favorite choice on FIFA 22 Career Mode.

The two incredibly skilled wingers grace the team's attack — Sadio Mane (89) and Mo Salah (89). The duo will prove impactful if gamers are to turn Liverpool into the best club in Europe in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Liverpool has the strongest backline in FIFA 22, with the game's highest-rated center-back and fullbacks. However, the team lacks the presence of impactful players on the bench and in certain pivotal positions.

Five signings that Liverpool need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Tariq Lamptey (RWB)

Lamptey can be converted to a RB in Development Plans in Squad Hub (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Brighton

Value: $10,500,000

Wage: $34,500

OVR: 74

Trent Alexander Arnold (87) is the best right-back in FIFA 22, with a potential to be 90-overall. The team, however, lacks additional options for the position. Lamptey is only 20 years old and has a potential of 84. The player has a pace of 87 and is definite to see improvements in ratings.

4) Kieran Tierney (LB)

Tierney has high attacking and defensive work rates (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Arsenal

Value: $36,500,000

Wage: $81,000

OVR: 80

Kieran Tierney is a left-back who represents Arsenal in the Premier League. The Scot is a youngster with a potential of 86, making him an ideal stand-in and future replacement for Andrew Robertson (87), the highest-rated left-back in FIFA 22.

3) Thiago Silva (CB)

Silva is rated 86 in defending (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Chelsea

Value: $11,500,000

Wage: $125,000

OVR: 85

The Brazilian center-back is looking forward to spending a couple more seasons at the top-tier club as he approaches the end of his career. Silva can form the ideal partnership with Virgil Van Dijk (89) while FIFA 22 players train Joe Gomez (82) to his best potential (88).

2) Luka Modric (CM)

Modric has a pace rating of 73 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Real Madrid

Value: $37,500,000

Wage: $230,000

OVR: 87

Luka Modric has a reputation that speaks for his abilities, despite the former Ballon D'Or winner nearing retirement in FIFA 22. Players can either sign him for under $40 million during the first season or wait for his contract to expire. The midfielder's best attributes are his passing (89) and dribbling (88).

1) Luis Suarez (ST)

Suarez has a pace of 72 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Value: $52,500,000

Wage: $160,000

OVR: 88

Liverpool fans have the opportunity to bring the club-legend back to Anfield in FIFA 22 to be paired with Sadio Mane (89) and Mo Salah (89). Despite his age, Suarez has retained his excellent form over at least two seasons in Career Mode. The striker costs less than his value and is the best bargain for a striker in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode.

