5 players you should sign for Bayern Munich in FIFA 22 

Bayern Munich has a great squad in FIFA 22, brimming with quality in every position.

The Bavarian giants are known to procure the best talent from rival clubs in the Bundesliga. Bayern also has a reputation for acquiring world-class players for unbelievably cheap amounts.

Football fans in the summer of 2021 witnessed Bayern Munich recruiting domestic rivals - RB Leipzig's manager, captain, and star center-back.

With a transfer budget of around $135 million, here are the five players FIFA 22 players are required to purchase while playing with Bayern Munich in Career Mode.

Five signings that Bayern Munich need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Dean Henderson (GK)

Henderson has a starting potential of 90 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester United

Value: $42,500,000

Wage: $83,000

OVR: 80

Bayern is proud to be home to one of the greatest goalkeepers of this generation. At the age of 35, however, Neuer's years left in the top flight are numbered. Players need to acquire a young keeper they can train within their first season before alternating with the German captain.

4) Dani Olmo (CAM)

Olmo has 4-star skill moves and 4-star weak foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: RB Leipzig

Value: $54,500,000

Wage: $92,000

OVR: 82

The Spanish midfielder, who plays for rivals Leipzig, is a product of La Masia - FC Barcelona's youth academy. The 23-year-old could be a stand-in for Thomas Muller in the attacking midfield role. Olmo has a starting potential of 87 in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

3) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

Wan-Bissaka is the most succesful tackler in Premier League (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester United

Value: $57,000,000

Wage: $135,000

OVR: 83

Perhaps the weakest link in Bayern's formation is in the right-back position. Benjamin Pavard (79) doesn't offer much pace on the flanks. Wan-Bissaka provides tackling power and speed on return runs on the defensive end, and can link up with the team's attack by whipping in crosses from the wings.

2) Mason Mount

Mount's potential starts at 89 in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Chelsea

Value: $69,000,000

Wage: $140,000

OVR: 83

The youngster represents the current champions of Europe in the Premier League. 22-year-old Mason Mount can play in many positions in attack and midfield and can bring a lot to the table, including skills in passing, dribbling, shooting, and the adequate pace to carry out his role within the squad.

1) Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly's strength rating makes him #7 in strength stats in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Napoli

Value: $65,500,000

Wage: $125,000

OVR: 86

Bayern acquired Upamecano (82) in the summer after losing Alaba (84) to Real Madrid. However, Upamecano will require time to develop his attributes, and Sule (82) isn't the fastest option at the back. Players need to invest in a quick and robust center-back to ensure the club's European success in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar