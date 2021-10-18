5 reasons why Bayern Munich is the best team in FIFA 22

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are among the most dominant forces in world football. EA Sports has rated the team judiciously in FIFA 22, shaping them into the best side in the game.

ATT: 92

MID: 85

DEF: 81

After enjoying a victorious season in the Bundesliga, the German club strengthened its squad over the summer window. This is despite Bayern Munich being known to stay quiet in the transfer market.

The best players to represent the club in the 21st century have come from Bayern's rivals in the Bundesliga. Mario Gotze, developed by the Borussia Dortmund youth academy, and Robert Lewandowski, another Dortmund success story, are prime examples.

After the club's league title win in 2021, Bayern approached rivals, RB Leipzig. After securing the club's manager, captain, and most promising center back, the legendary club has put together a stellar roster in FIFA 22.

Why Bayern Munich is the best team in FIFA 22

5) Top young talents

Bayern Munich have their own set of wonderkids in FIFA 22. Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies (82) is the fastest defender in FIFA 22 and the strongest link between defense and attack.

Recent signing Dayot Upamecano (82) is a 22-year-old center back with a potential rating of 90.

Teenage talents Tanguy Nianzou (71) and Jamal Musiala (76) are packed with potential and available for players to develop with Bayern Munich on FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Potent midfield duo

Bayern Munich have a midfield duo revered by FIFA 22 players all over the world. The German pair are the most versatile players available to the club and can play in a multitude of positions.

Kimmich, the former right back for Germany, can play every position in midfield and defense in FIFA 22 without a significant drop in ratings. Leon Goretzka's strongest presence is in the middle of the park, with the player adapting to roles in attack and wide midfield as well.

Paired together, Goretzka and Kimmich offer the perfect stability to Bayern Munich, making them one of the strongest sides in FIFA 22.

3) Explosive wingers

The presence of the highest-rated striker in the game is a guaranteed boost for any team in FIFA 22. But Bayern's arsenal doesn't end there. German youngsters Leroy Sane (84) and Serge Gnabry (85) are a force to be reckoned with on the wings.

Both come with Pace ratings of 90 and 83, respectively, with technical dribbling attributes added to their name.

Fast-footed winger Kingsley Coman (86) is the perfect addition to Munich's attack with the versatility to charge on both wings. All three wingers feature with a 4-star skill move rating on FIFA 22.

2) FUT Card promotions

Ultimate Team is the favorite destination for a multitude of FIFA 22 players. Bayern Munich features an outstanding roster of players in the game.

Complementing their real-life performances, every member of the German side's starting 11 is qualified to be a part of FIFA 22's Team of the Week (TOTW) set of upgraded player cards.

Matching the game's predecessors, FIFA 22 is also expected to have Team of the Season cards and other similar promotions. With new promotions for the Ultimate Team possibly on the way, Bayern are a contender to be favorites among the FUT crowd.

1) Best overall score in FIFA 22

Bayern Munich's attack (92), midfield (85), and defense (81) combine for an aggregate score of 258. This places them over every other club in FIFA 22 and makes them a team to desire.

While Lewandowski is the main attraction of the team, the dynamic German duo of Goretzka (87) and Kimmich (89) in midfield is the core of the team.

Manuel Neuer(90) gets a 1-point upgrade from FIFA 21, making him the 2nd-highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 22.

All factors considered, the choice of playing with Bayern Munich in FIFA 22 gives players an edge over their opposition. With the likes of PSG, Manchester City, and Manchester United being the other coveted clubs in the game, Bayern will provide the best performance against the top clubs in Europe.

