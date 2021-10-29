5 best cheap players in FIFA 22 that don't cost much

Players in FIFA 22 have the financial freedom to utilitize the club's transfer budget to its best potential. A handful of clubs in the game have extensive budgets.

Most clubs have slightly weaker transfer budgets. However, players in Career Mode are always in search of bargain transfers to help their squad on the road to glory.

Although high potential players are at the core of every career mode save, lets take a look at 5 experienced players who are available for cheap in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Top 5 cheap transfers in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Fernandinho (CDM)

Fernandinho nears retirement in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester City

Value: $8,500,000

Wage: $120,000

OVR: 83

The Brazilian midfielder has been part of Manchester City for close to a decade. He has been a pivotal part of all of the team's recent Premier League winning campaigns. Fernandinho has amazing defending (84) with sufficient dribbling (78) and physicality (75).

4) Thiago Silva (CB)

The player can be signed on a free transfer in the next season (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Chelsea

Value: $11,500,000

Wage: $125,000

OVR: 85

The Brazilian centre-back is Chelsea's best player in their backline. However, nearing retirement age and with an expiring contract, Silva is available for a substaltially low amount on FIFA 22 Career Mode.

3) Kasper Schmeichel (GK)

Schmeichel has leaership traits in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Leicester City

Value: $11,000,000

Wage: $135,000

OVR: 85

Schmeichel spent the majority of his career at Leicester City, and was one of the pivotal members of the squad that lifted the Premier League trophy in 2016. At 34 years old, Schmeichel is a solid option as a starting keeper for players playing with lower division clubs.

2) Samir Handanovic (GK)

Handanovic has a drop in ratings from 86 to 85 at the start of Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Inter Milan

Value: $1,600,000

Wage: $84,000

OVR: 86

The Slovenian goalkeeper captained Inter Milan to a league title win in his 9th season for the club in 2020-21. The 34-year old is known for his acrobatic saves and commanding presence within the team. Costing around $2 million, Handanovic is one of the best bargains in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

1) Manuel Neuer (GK

Manuel Neuer is the #2 goalkeeper in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Bayern Munich

Value: $15,500,000

Wage: $100,000

OVR: 90

The German is one of the best goalkeepers available in FIFA 22. At 35, Neuer still has a couple of good seasons in top spot. However, the player's ratings started dropping during the initial season itself in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Nevertheless, a 90-rated goalkeeper is a valuable addition to any squad.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan