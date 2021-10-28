5 players that you should sign for Chelsea in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 features a Chelsea squad that recently emerged as UEFA Champions League winners. With notable additions to thesquad over the summer, Chelsea appears incredibly strong in FIFA 22.

Chelsea has the lowest budget out of the Premier League's top 4 clubs. The squad is stacked in attack with various options on the bench. FIFA 22 players can fix up the team's vulnerabilities in defense and make certain additions in attack as well.

The article enlists 5 players who are suited to Chelsea's style of play and are available at the beginning of Career Mode in FIFA 22.

Five signings that Chelsea needs in FIFA 22 Career Mode

1) Jules Kounde (CB)

Kounde has a pace rating of 81 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Sevilla

Value: $62,500,000

Wage: $39,000

OVR: 83

Chelsea FC couldn't match Sevilla's demands in real life when the player was linked to the London club over the summer. But players in FIFA 22 have the opportunity to add the French center-back to their lineup. Kounde is a fast center-back with the potential (89) to be one of the best CBs in FIFA 22.

2) Theo Hernandez (LB)

Hernandez can be converted to LWB in development plans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AC Milan

Value: $59,500,000

Wage: $60,000

OVR: 84

Theo Hernandez is among the top left-backs in FIFA 22, and has the potential to grow upto 90 in overall ratings. With his pace (93) and stamina (90), Hernandez fits the role of a wingback in Chelsea's 5-man-defense-line, replacing Ben Chilwell (82) and Marcos Alonso (79).

3) Leroy Sane (RM)

Sane has a potential of 87 in FIFA 22 Carer Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Bayern Munich

Value: $66,000,000

Wage: $120,000

OVR: 84

While Mason Mount (83) is more effective in a CAM role, Hakim Ziyech (84) doesn't offer growth in potential or pace that matches his skilled dribbling. Leroy Sane (84) is an adept dribbler who can outpace his opponents and either cut inside or whip in crosses from both flanks.

4) Kyle Walker (RB)

Kyle Walker can be converted into a center-back in Development Plans in squad hub (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester City

Value: $46,000,000

Wage: $200,000

OVR: 85

Chelsea possess a lot of potential in the right-back position with the presence of Reece James (81). However, the team requires pace in the backline to fend off the Premier League's fastest wingers. Kyle Walker is an experienced right-back who can also fill in for the centre-back role.

5) Keylor Navas (GK)

Although 34, Navas has more than 2 good seasons as a top keeper in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $18,500,000

Wage: $155,000

OVR: 88

The 34 year-old is looking for a move away from PSG after being pushed to the sidelines by youngster Donnarumma (89). Mendy (83) is a recently acquired keeper. And yet, Chelsea requires one of the best in the world to safeguard the goal while it competes for the best opposition in Europe in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan