5 strikers with the best physicality in FIFA 22

Physicality is one of the six general attributes that determine the ratings players receive in FIFA 22. High ratings in this attribute are predominant in attackers and defenders.

The physicality rating is comprised of attributes in jumping, stamina, strength and aggression. While stamina and strength are qualities that pertain to players of all positions, jumping and aggression are generally found within forwards or defenders.

This article lists the top 5 strikers in FIFA 22 with respect to their physicality ratings.

FIFA 22: Top 5 strikers the best physicality stat

5) Kevin Volland

Club: AS Monaco

PHY: 86

OVR: 83

Kevin Volland plays alongside Wasim Ben-Yedder as a striker for French side AS Monaco. A significant contributor to the player's high physicality rating is his 90-rated stamina. Volland also has good shooting (85) and dribbling (80) skills.

4) Matt Simon

Club: Central Coast Mariners FC

PHY: 87

OVR: 62

Matt Simon is a 35-year-old Australian striker who plays for A-League club Central Coast Mariners FC. Despite the player's poor ratings in passing, shooting and pace, Simon surprises FIFA 22 players by being rated 93 in aggression, with his physicality rating amounting to 87.

3) Erling Haaland

Club: Borussia Dortmund

PHY: 88

OVR: 88

Erling Haaland is one of the most prolific strikers in the world. FIFA 22 features Haaland as an exceptional striker who EA Sports rates generously in pace (89), shooting (91) and physicality (88) ratings. Haaland comes with a starting potential of 94 in Career Mode.

2) Michael Frey

Club: Royal Antwerp

PHY: 88

OVR: 72

Michael Frey is a Swiss striker who recently joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp. The 27-year-old already has 12 league goals in 10 games for his new club, equaling his previous year's tally by playing 17 games lesser. Apart from physicality, Frey had good shooting skills relative to his overall ratings in FIFA 22.

1) Moussa Marega

Club: Al Hilal

PHY: 89

OVR: 77

Marega is a 30-year-old Malian striker who plays for Al Hilal, a Saudi Pro League club. Before moving to Saudi, the player spent five seasons at Porto, where he amassed 72 goals in 190 matches. Marega has the best physicality for a striker in FIFA 22, with an incredible pace (87) to support him in the attack.

