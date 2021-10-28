5 players that you should sign for Real Madrid in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 features a Real Madrid squad that is in its rebuilding phase. Real Madrid is a perfect career option for players who like to revolve their career mode around the team's restructuring and resurgance.

Real Madrid added Eduardo Camavinga (78) and David Alaba (84) to their roster over the summer, while losing Sergio Ramos (88), Raphael Varane (86) and Martin Odegaard (82).

Madrid have an unsteady defense and lack experience in attack. With an extensive budget of $177 million, players have a variety of choices to represent the club in certain pivotal positions.

Here are the 5 players that FIFA 22 players should sign for Real Madrid in Career Mode.

Five signings Real Madrid need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Reece James (RWB)

Players can convert James into an RB using development plans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Chelsea

Value: $43, 500, 000

Wage: $89, 000

OVR: 81

Reece James is one of the most promising right-backs available in FIFA 22. Players can witness Dani Carvajal's (85) performance deteriorating with time in FIFA 22, requiring a young replacement with the potential to be the world's best.

4) Angel Di Maria (RW)

Di Maria has 5-stars in skill moves ratings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $58, 500, 000

Wage: $190, 000

OVR: 87

The arrival of Leo Messi to PSG pushed Di Maria to the sidelines. The player nears retirement in FIFA 22. However, a highly-rated, skilled winger can be the perfect addition to Real Madrid while players train Rodryo to his best potential(88).

3) Aymeric Laporte (CB)

Laporte has a starting potential of 89 in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester City

Value: $91, 000, 000

Wage: $220, 000

OVR: 86

Real Madrid offloaded two of their best defenders, leaving their back-line vulnerable. Despite the addition of David Alaba (84), Real Madrid lack clarity in defense. Acquiring one of world's best defenders can readily solve the problem.

2) Phil Foden (CAM)

Highest potential (92) for a midfielder in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester City

Value: $111, 500, 000

Wage: $150, 000

OVR: 84

With a potential of 92, Phil Foden is the best young midfielder in FIFA 22 Career Mode. The player is quite expensive, but will double in price after a season and can become unaffordable to purchase. Foden is already equipped with 84-pace and 87-dribbling, and can play in various other positions.

1) Kylian Mbappe (ST)

Kylian Mbappe is featured on the cover for FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $228, 500, 000

Wage: $270, 000

OVR: 91

France's golden boy was approached by Los Blancos over the summer of 2021, resulting in a transfer that failed to go through. Karim Benzema (89) is an aging striker with a dropping price-tag. Players can opt for a player-plus-cash deal involving Benzema to purchase Mbappe at his lowest price in FIFA 22.

