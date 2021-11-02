5 easy FIFA 22 Career Mode starter clubs

EA Sports made certain interesting changes to the Career Mode in FIFA 22. All the updates to gameplay and mechanics will also be applicable in Career Mode.

While the fundamentals of Career Mode remain the same, FIFA 22 features several newly added cut-scenes, video highlights, interesting stats, and player/manager awards.

With more clubs added to the game's roster in Career Mode, players have a broad list of options to choose from. Suggested below are five clubs in Career Mode that have the least demanding board expectations and can offer players an exciting experience.

Easiest clubs to start a career with on FIFA 22

5) Austin FC

Austin FC has medium financial expectations (Image via Sportskeeda)

Austin FC is an MLS side that made its league debut in the 2021 season, and as a result, debuts in FIFA 22. Being their first official season, Austin FC has meager expectations in their domestic league in Career Mode. Players will have to fare well in a few away games and develop at least two youth academy prospects.

4) Bologna

Bologna has medium youth academy expectations (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bologna, a first-division club in Italy, is one of the founders of Serie A. Having dominated the league in the early days of Serie A, Bologna has been occupying the bottom half of the league in recent years. The club doesn't play in European competitions, and has low expectations in the league with low financial demands.

3) Levante UD

Levante didn't qualify for Europe in the 2020-21 season (Image via Sportskeeda)

Levante is a Spanish first-division football club with a history dating back over a hundred years. In recent years, the club has been pushed down to the bottom half of the league table. The board has low overall expectations from the manager and very low expectations in terms of success in Europe.

2) Brentford

Brentford has medium financial expectations on FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Brentford gained promotion to the Premier League after their success in the 2020-21 EFL Championship. The Bees have low expectations for their newly appointed manager's first season at the club. The club has an appropriate transfer budget in FIFA 22, with quite a few talented players available on the team's roster.

1) Brighton

Brighton need medium Brand Exposure in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Brighton has consistently been on the edge of relegation in the Premier League over the last few years. The team has a good roster that players can work around with. A transfer budget of $45 million is also exceptional for an underperforming club. The club has low expectations overall and can be an exciting Career Mode experience for FIFA 22 players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar