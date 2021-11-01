5 central midfielders (CM, CDM, CAM) with the best long shots in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has a plethora of highly skilled players representing their teams in central midfield. The position is one of the most pivotal aspects of a team's formation, as it connects the defense with the attack as well as creates opportunities to score.

With respect to the player's positioning, long-range shots are a key opportunity for central midfielders to make an attempt on goal.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best long shot takers in FIFA 22, who play in the middle of the park in the key positions of CAM, CM and CDM.

FIFA 22: Top 5 Long-Shot takers among Central Midfielders

5) Daniel Parejo Munoz (CM)

Club: Villareal

Long Shot: 88

OVR: 86

The veteran midfielder currently plays for Spanish side Villareal after spending 9 seasons with local rivals - Valencia. The 32-year-old makes up for his lack of pace (50) with his exceptional passing (90) and ball control (86).

Parejo has adequate dribbling (81) and shooting (83) skills, with his long shot ability and Free Kick accuracy (90) stealing the spotlight.

4) Marcel Sabitzer (CM)

433 @433



🎥 @Bundesliga_EN Just a touch of the Sabitzer magic Bayern can expect ✨🎩 Just a touch of the Sabitzer magic Bayern can expect ✨🎩🎥 @Bundesliga_EN https://t.co/rIV2CEsxcv

Club: Bayern Munich

Long Shot: 88

OVR: 84

RB Leipzig have bid farewell to the club's captain, who made a move over to Bundesliga rivals - Bayern Munich. The Austrian is a versatile player who can also adapt to an attacking role apart from playing as a central midfielder.

Sabitzer has balanced stats on FIFA 22, but the player's notable attributes include long shots (88), shot power (88) and stamina (85).

3) Bruno Fernandes (CAM)

Club: Manchester United

Long Shot: 89

OVR: 88

The Portuguese midfielder has adapted to the role of Manchester United's prime goal-creator ever since his arrival at the club in 2020. Fernandes brings a lot to the table in FIFA 22 with his dribbling (84), shooting (86) and passing (89) abiltiies.

He has a high workrate on both ends, and dominates the midfield with his stamina (91), vision (90), long shot (89) and short passing (91) abilities.

2) Radja Nainggolan (CAM)

Club: Royal Antwerp

Long Shot: 90

OVR: 79

The former Belgian international currently represents his hometown club, Royal Antwerp, in the first division of Belgian football. Nainggolan has enjoyed a stellar career in Serie A that lasted 12 years, playing for Cagliari, Roma and Inter.

At 33, he has a well-balanced player card on FIFA 22, with incredible strength (84) and shot power (93) to accompany his long-shot ability.

1) Kevin De Bruyne (CM)

Club: Manchester City

Long Shot: 91

OVR: 91

Kevin De Bruyne is a global icon in midfield. The Belgian playmaker is widely regarded as the best midfielder in world football at present, and rightly so. He ranks as the highest rated Premier League player in FIFA 22, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Bruyne's 5-star weak-foot paired with his phenomenal passing (93) and dribbling (88) provides a menacing presence in midfield in FIFA 22.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul