5 best Premier League clubs in FIFA 22 

The Premier League is one of the most competitive sporting events in the world. In FIFA 22, the division hosts some of the strongest clubs in the game.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, and a few other popular icons is likely to coerce a majority of FIFA enthusiasts to choose clubs from England while competing in Kick Off.

Listed below are the top five clubs that represent the Premier League in FIFA 22.

Top five English clubs in FIFA 22

5) Tottenham Hotspur - 83

ATT: 90

MID: 81

DEF: 80

Tottenham Hotspur has excellent quality in attack, despite making no major signings over the summer. Harry Kane (90) is one of the best strikers in the world. Kane has two excellent wingers in the form of Son (89) and Lucas Moura (81) to aid him in scoring goals in FIFA 22.

In defense, the team's most vital presence is their goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris (87).

4) Chelsea - 83

ATT: 84

MID: 85

DEF: 82

Chelsea's squad ratings for FIFA 22 are a result of their UCL winning 2020-21 campaign. The club had a significant signing over the summer in Romelu Lukaku (88), who graces the team's attack alongside Timo Werner (84), Hakim Ziyech (84), Kai Havertz (84), Mason Mount (83) and Christian Pulisic (82).

N'Golo Kante (90) plays alongside Jorginho (85) to form a double-pivot in central midfield, resulting in one of the highest-rated midfielders in FIFA 22.

3) Manchester United - 84

ATT: 85

MID: 83

DEF: 84

The summer of 2021 witnessed the Red Devils recruit Raphael Varane (86) into the squad. The exciting arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo (91) and Jadon Sancho (87) changed the team's dynamic, giving FIFA 22 players the squad they need to compete against the top teams in the world.

Manchester United has exciting young talent with massive potential in Career Mode. Rashford, Sancho and Greenwood have a potential of 90.

2) Liverpool - 85

ATT: 86

MID: 83

DEF: 85

Liverpool's dynamic wingers - Sadio Mane (89) and Mohamed Salah (89), pose a threat to any defensive structure in FIFA 22. Virgil Van Dijk (89) is the star behind the success of Liverpool's backline. Brazilian goalkeeper Allison (89) guards the goal, and is the highest-rated goalkeeper in the league.

The team's fullbacks - Andrew Robertson (87) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (87), along with Van Dijk, are the highest-rated players in their respective positions.

1) Manchester City - 85

ATT: 84

MID: 87

DEF: 85

The Premier League champions have a stellar roster in FIFA 22. The squad is filled with experienced players in every position, not to mention the abundance of young talent. The acquisition of Jack Grealish (84) over the summer has strengthened the team.

Kevin De Bruyne (91), the highest-rated player in the Premier League, is the leader of the team's midfield. 21-year-old prospect Phil Foden (84) has a potential of 92, making him one of the most desired players in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar