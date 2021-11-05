5 strikers (ST) with better heading accuracy than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

One of several aspects that amount to a striker's quality in FIFA 22 include the forward's ability to convert goals from headers. While not all strikers are adept in the air, some have the aerial prowess to hold up against the world's tallest and strongest defenders and emerge victorious.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's lead marksman and a renowned header-specialist. The player has over 100 headed goals in his illustrious career, causing defenders across Europe to fear his presence in the box.

This article features 5 strikers who have a higher heading accuracy rating than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Top 5 Strikers (ST) with the best aerial ability

5) Robert Lewandowski

BayernS @BGoretzka This headed goal by Lewandowski against FSV Mainz is such a delight to watch..

Man hung in the air and absolutely nailed it.. This headed goal by Lewandowski against FSV Mainz is such a delight to watch.. Man hung in the air and absolutely nailed it.. https://t.co/kZ9H7QVcG7

Club: Bayern Munich

Heading Accuracy: 90

OVR: 92

The Polish striker is an accomplished goalscorer in every aspect. Although Lewandowski has an innate ability to find the goal with his feet, he can also direct the ball towards goal just as effectively using his head.

Lewandowski shares his heading accuracy rating with Ronaldo. The player has sufficient jumping ability (85) and strength (86) in FIFA 22 to aid him in the process.

4) Bas Dost

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums NEVER forget when Bas Dost went on a 13 month-long run of only scoring one-touch goals at Sporting Lisbon...



Penalties - 12

Headers - 27

First touch tap-ins - 25



Madness 😂😂😂 NEVER forget when Bas Dost went on a 13 month-long run of only scoring one-touch goals at Sporting Lisbon...Penalties - 12Headers - 27First touch tap-ins - 25Madness 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KbjUIr0qZ9

Club: Club Brugge

Heading Accuracy: 91

OVR: 77

The Dutch striker currently plays for Belgian side Club Brugge. Dost spent his prime playing for clubs like Sporting CP and Wolfsburg. The 32-year old has over 60 headed goals, amounting to one-fourth of his career tally.

The player has diminishing pace (45) and jumping (44) attribute with a strength rating of 87 in FIFA 22.

3) Wout Weghorst

Sportsnet @Sportsnet A great header from Wout Weghorst gives @VfLWolfsburg_EN the early lead. 🤩 A great header from Wout Weghorst gives @VfLWolfsburg_EN the early lead. 🤩 https://t.co/ydfDR0NvLY

Club: Wolfsburg

Heading Accuracy: 92

OVR: 83

The 29-year-old striker currently represents Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Standing at 1.97m tall, the Dutchman is his team's primary choice for a target man and finds success in the box from aerial attempts quite often.

The player has sufficient jumping (79) ability with immense strength (89) and aggression (85) to enhance his finishing (88) skills in FIFA 22.

2) Leonardo Pavoletti

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#CrotoneCagliari 21 - Leonardo #Pavoletti ha scored 21 headers in Serie A since he joined @CagliariCalcio in 2017/18: only Robert Lewandowski (23) has more headed goals in this period in the top-5 European Leagues. Specialty. 21 - Leonardo #Pavoletti ha scored 21 headers in Serie A since he joined @CagliariCalcio in 2017/18: only Robert Lewandowski (23) has more headed goals in this period in the top-5 European Leagues. Specialty.#CrotoneCagliari

Club: Cagliari

Heading Accuracy: 93

OVR: 75

The 32-year-old striker spent the majority of his career playing for clubs in the 1st and 2nd divisions of Italian football. Since joining Cagliari, the player has gone on a goalscoring spree, closing in on Lewandowski in terms of headed goals scored.

Pavoletti possesses the highest value of heading accuracy in FIFA 22, supported by his jumping ability (90) and strength (81).

1) Luuk de Jong

Club: Barcelona

Heading Accuracy: 93

OVR: 79

The Dutch marksman was signed by Barcelona on loan from Sevilla in a dire situation where the club was forced to offload a few of their players due to financial difficulties. The 31-year-old possesses the best heading accuracy in FIFA 22.

De Jong's aerial presence and 5-star weak foot make up for his lack of pace (50). The player's strength (84) and jumping power (88) also influence his aerial ability.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

