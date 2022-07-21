FIFA 23 fans lose their minds after game mistakenly listed for under $0.1 (5 INR) on Epic Games Store

Fans were in disbelief as the latest installment in the FIFA franchise, FIFA 23 has been listed incorrectly with a price tag of $0.1. FIFA is one of the biggest AAA franchises of all time, boasting millions of fans across all major platforms.

The error presented the game's Ultimate Edition on the Epic Games store for less than 5 INR, shocking fans all over the country. With speculation rising about this being the last collaboration between EA and the International Federation of Association Football, it seems like a golden opportunity for fans to nab the game for almost nothing.

Twitter is abuzz as Epic Games store error lists FIFA 23 Ultimate edition at less than five rupees

As Electronic Art's premier football simulation game, the series has an overwhelming number of fans who regularly purchase it on their preferred medium. The last game was released on 27 September 2022. to those who had pre-ordered. The game sold more than nine million copies by the end of the year, according to EA.

However, FIFA 22 also received a sizeable backlash from certain sections of the gaming community for its lootbox system, with many calling it gambling. With that being said, it mostly got favorable reviews throughout the playerbase.

The game improved upon its predecessor's graphical quality and gameplay mechanics, with FIFA 23 expected to offer further enhancements such as improved physics, new HyperMotion 2 dribbling, machine learning jockey sticks and a more immersive player exhaustion system.

Suffice to say, fans could not believe that this year's title was being handed out for the price of ₹4.8, which at the current exchange rate is roughly 0.06 US dollars. Users who noticed this promptly jumped on Twitter to talk about the experience. Anti-EA sentiments among some fans also boiled up as they happily availed the game for almost free.

🎭 @Shrek2onDVD_

#FIFA23 lmfao epic games messed up the regional pricing and I just pre-ordered Fifa 23 for $0.05.

Asheshk (AKG) @iamasheshk



Fifa 23 available for 4 rupee on epic games and ita working get it soon

Users from outside India can allegedly use the glitch as well. Some users on Twitter have posted about changing their account details, such as making India as the store location.

Lehan Fayaz @lehanmadridismo

1. Login to Epic games

2. Change store to India

3. Search for Fifa 23

4. Purchase the game for Rs.4.80 (0.05$)



You are welcome



How to get FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for 0.05$
1. Login to Epic games
2. Change store to India
3. Search for Fifa 23
4. Purchase the game for Rs.4.80 (0.05$)
You are welcome

Brother. Fifa 23 ultimate edition is like 6 cents on the Indian epic games store. Must be some glitch or shit. But everybody is buying it.

Ajit Singh @ajitsingh0902



Hui Hui Hui FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for just ₹4.80 on Epic Games Store

Let us keep the Fifa 23 deluxe edition copies. Show us how much kind you really are.

The game will officially be released this September and Epic Games has yet to announce anything regarding the malfunction on their website. As of writing the article, the game is still available at a ridiculous price of just ₹4.5.

