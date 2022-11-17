GymShark Black Friday deals 2022: All you need to know

As we’re just a few days away from Black Friday 2022, many popular retailers, including GymShark, are preparing for the day with amazing offers and deals. Gymshark, a major retailer of athletic wear, will continue to host one of the most well-received annual discounts this Black Friday.

The Gymshark Black Friday sale will be live on November 17, 2022. The timings for the North American region are scheduled for 8 am PST, 9 am MST, and 11 am EST.

For the Australian region, the timings are 5 pm AWST, 7 pm AEST, 8 pm AEDT. The timing for all the other regions worldwide is 4 pm GMT.

GymShark has some amazing deals and discounts coming up this Black Friday for athletic apparel and gear

Items you can pick from this sale (Image via GymShark)

GymShark will be offering discounts up to 60% this Black Friday for athletic apparel and gear. By the time the sale begins, interested shoppers can wishlist all their desired products so that they can easily track the discounted prices once the sale goes live.

This year's sale will include a wide variety of goods, such as sports bras and accessories, plus outerwear. Both men's and women's clothing will be included in the sale.

Womenswear items like squat-proof leggings, seamless sports bras, full-sleeve crop tops, gym shorts, tees, long-sleeve tops, and more will be offered with marked-down price tags during the sale.

Deals for men are expected to be equally impressive, with offerings like oversized tees, joggers, stringers, hoodies, shorts, and more. In addition to this, the prices of accessories like gym bags and water bottles will also be reduced.

Whether you want to buy your favorite items at a discount or just want to start your holiday gift-giving early, indulging in these Black Friday deals is a good idea. During this Black Friday sale, individuals can also use their students, apprentices, and service discounts to avail more amazing offers on the discounted items.

Buyers can easily return anything bought during the Black Friday sale till January 31, 2023. Buyers can visit the store's Support Hub to learn more about the extended returns policy.

It is important to note that in the retailer’s US and Canadian stores, all goods marked "FINAL SALE" will not be accepted for exchanges, returns, refunds, or store credit.

For the uninitiated, the day following the US Thanksgiving holiday is known as Black Friday, which will be held on November 25 this year because it falls on the last Thursday of the month.

More about the retailer GymShark

GymShark is a British manufacturer, retailer, and brand of athletic apparel and equipment. The popular label is headquartered in Solihull, England. The fitness apparel manufacturer and distributor was established in June 2012. The principal proprietor of the business is Ben Francis.

The activewear retailer sells lower to mid-range pricing for high-quality items, with costs ranging from $25 to $60.

