Where to buy Lizzo's new The Headliner collection? Prices and more details about the activewear range

Lizzo's new shapewear brand, Yitty, named after her childhood nickname, has just made its second drop with an activewear range, dubbed The Headliner, which launched on the label's official e-commerce site on June 1, 2022.

The latest offering consists of six styles to gain your confidence in clean and sleek silhouettes. The full collection includes,

Headliner shaping bandeau, which retails in a price range of $49.95 to $59.95. Headliner shaping high waist leggings,which retails in a price range of $69.95 to $89.95. Headliner shaping midi bralette, which retails in a price range of $64.95 to $69.95. Headliner shaping high waist shorts, which retails for a price of $69.95. Headliner shaping open bust thong bodysuit, which retails in a price range of $74.95 to $84.95. Headliner shaping catsuit, which retails in a price range of $94.95 to $99.95.

Yitty is backed by Fabletics, which is under Kate Hudson, and for the first drop, the label prepared three collections, namely - Mesh Me, Nearly Naked, and Major Label.

All you need to know about The Headliner collection from Lizzo's label

Newly launched Lizzo's Yitty label's The Headliner Collection (Image via Yitty)

Story continues below ad

The fits for The Headliner collection are made out of high-shine fabric, which molds and hugs your body in all the right places and are made of microfiber materials in high shine technology.They also boast hidden performance features such as Level 2 compression, double-layered padding, flexible boning, and no-roll waistbands.

The Headliner collection's Level 2 compression feature is beloved among medical and health experts, as they claim that it has the ability to support muscle movements and circulation of oxygen, making the collection pieces an activewear must-have, according to Sportshealth.

As for the style, the collection is donned in a bold range of colors and vibrant prints, including iconic black, brown sugar, yitty kitty, and limelight.

Story continues below ad

Launched on March 30, 2022, Yitty is a body positive label, which has has already won the hearts of millions of people. Lizzo has reportedly worked over three years to create this size-inclusive brand, which focuses on self-love, effortlessness, inner confidence, and lifestyle everyday wardrobe.

In a matter of months, the label has gained over 53 million views, and a 367k following on Instagram account. Influencers have also praised the brand and raved about the label's wide range of size options and form-fitting styles.

Story continues below ad

The collection is well-rounded with wide options to choose from, which are suited for everyone. If one prefers a maximalist look, they can opt for vibrant and bold colors such as yitty kitty and limelight, whereas for people preffering neutrals, they can opt for iconic black or brown sugar colorways. All the items in The Headliner collection are available in an inclusive size range of XS to 6XL.

Lizzo is also playing a significant role in ensuring that the brand opts for sustainable choices.

For The Headliner collection, 65% of Yitty's styles are made out of recycled super-soft fibers, while 100% of the packaging material is made out of recycled material that is environmentally friendly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far