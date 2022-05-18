La La Anthony x PrettyLittleThing collab: Everything to know about her size-inclusive collection with the brand

PrettyLittleThing is collaborating with their brand ambassador and TV star Alani Nicole La La Anthony for a summer spring 2022 collection, dubbed The Edit. This marks the second collection dropped by the duo ever since La La Anthony was named as a brand ambassador for the brand.

The businesswoman, author, and star, La La Anthony, launched her second collection, The Edit, on May 16, 2022. The collection offers summer fits such as dresses, tops, trousers, skirts, matching sets, and maxis.

More about the newly released La La Anthony x PrettyLittleThing The Edit collection

Newly released La La Anthony x PrettyLittleThing The Edit collection (Image via PrettyLittleThing)

Anthony's second drop with the fast fashion retailer includes 20 full fits and is a size-inclusive collection with sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. The collection gives plus size options that range from statement PU coated leggings to curve-contouring mini dresses.

Speaking to WWD about her upcoming collection, La La Anthony said,

“I love how these clothes can take you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or jazz them up with a high heel if you’re going out. You can do so many different things and a lot of the pieces can be mixed and matched, which is really cool. Some of the tops and skirts, they can be interchangeable so I liked that when you buy something, you don’t just get one outfit out of it. You want to be able to use it for a bunch of different things.”

The actress chose a bright and vibrant color palette for her second drop, The Edit, to reflect her own style. Apparel pieces such as maxi dresses, mini dresses, skirts with thigh-high slits, and more are seen in colors such as coral, turquoise, black, stone, olive, and classic white.

Moreover, a few dresses incorporate bold animal prints such as tiger and zebra prints in a few pieces across the collection. In the aforementioned interview, Anthony spoke about her inspiration for The Edit collection,

“I live in New York, so I’m full of inspiration just looking around outside. It’s getting hot now, so people are back outside. New York is such a diverse place full of so much style. Everyone brings something different, so if you just pay attention to the streets of New York City, you will have all the inspiration you need.”

Anthony further talked about her favorite pieces from The Edit collection, which are the matching sets, which include tiger-printed blouses and pants, as well as the cutouts featuring dresses, in particular.

Ou favorites from the collection include,

Tan Zebra Print Gold Ring Top retails for $35, with matching split hem leggings for $35. Black Ring Detail Drape Thigh Split Maxi Dress retails for $55. Stone Ribbed Ruched Waist Cut-Out Bodycon Dress retails for $38. Black Zebra Printed Strappy Knot Detail Top retails for $30 accompanied by Black Zebra Print Knot Detail Midi Skit which retails for $42. Cream Textured Cross Front Crop Top retails for $30 accompanied by the Cream Textured Ruched Cut Out Rope Tie Midi Skirt which retails for $35. Plus Peach Tiger Print Twist Front Cut-Out Maxi dress retails for $58. Chocolate Brown Textured Crop Top Retails for $30 accompanied by Chocolate Brown Textured High Waisted Leggings that retails for $35. The set was worn by La La Anthony for her launch celebration party. Plus Orange Textured Lace Up Halterneck Ruched Bodycon Dress retails for $42. Plus Peach Zebra Print Cowl Neck Ruched Sides Bodycon Dress retails for $35. Plus Brown Tiger Printed Fitted Chiffon Plunge Shirt retails for $48 accompanied by a matching Plus Brown Tiger Printed Mesh Split Hem Leggings that retails for $35.

The actress teamed up with PLT back in 2021 as she was also honored to be a brand ambassador alongside her personal debut collection.

La La Anthony x PrettyLittleThing The Edit collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the label at a retail price range of $20 to $58, starting May 16, 2022.

