Who is Umar Kamani? All about the multi-millionaire CEO of Pretty Little Things as Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown attend birthday bash

Snoop Dogg, Christina Millan, and Chris Brown recently performed at businessman Umar Kamani’s birthday party in LA on March 21. The trio performed their greatest hits of all time.

Snoop Dogg was seen in a black varsity jacket with gray sleeves and completed the look with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses. Chris Brown sported a head of clipped blonde locks, and Christina wore a black and white maxi dress, completing the look with a pair of black heels.

Snoop was heard saying in a video, "One time for my man, Happy Birthday Umar," before breaking into his popular track, The Next Episode.

Everything known about Umar Kamani

Born on March 21, 1988, Kamani and his brother co-founded a fashion firm and online retail company called PrettyLittleThing.com when he was 24. It sells clothing, accessories, and other items for women.

The 33-year-old initially worked in the family business as a manager at Boohoo.com. The website made its debut in the Alternative Investment Market with a market value of around £560 million in 2014.

Analysts speculated in September 2016 that it would acquire PrettyLittleThing after reviewing Boohoo’s financials, which had a 40% increase in turnover to £127.3 million for the half-year, ending in August 2016.

Umar and Adam co-founded PrettyLittleThing.com in 2012, and by 2013, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and others were wearing their clothing.

Boohoo acquired 66% of the company in December 2016, and before that, their team grew from 65 to 300 employees by the end of 2015. Umar stated that there was a 500% increase in full-year sales to £30 million, and PrettyLittleThing opened their flagship US location in Los Angeles, California, in 2016.

Umar Kamani’s girlfriend attends his birthday party

Umar Kamani’s girlfriend Nada Adelle also attended his birthday party. She was seen in a white gown worth $2,500 with bejeweled straps and cut-out detailing by designer David Koma.

She also wore the ring gifted by Umar when he proposed to her back in 2021. He popped the question in an extravagant ceremony at the Monte Carlo Opera House. The pair made their first public appearance back in March 2020.

Adelle is a Manchester-based model with around 427,000 Instagram followers and has been featured in magazines like Look and Harper’s Bazaar. She also loves to showcase her lifestyle to her fans on social media and has even fronted a campaign for Beyonce’s Ivy Park alongside working with L’Oreal.

Meanwhile, Umar was seen in a Tom Ford suit worth $5,907 and a Patek Philippe watch worth $1 million.

