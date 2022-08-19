Where to buy Lizzo’s YITTY Body Butter and Knit Slip loungewear collection? Price and more details explored 

American creative polymath Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, introduced her activewear and shapewear label, YITTY, earlier this year. The rapper started her label in association with Fabletics, which recently debuted its two fresh loungewear collections, dubbed "Body Butter" and "Knit Slip."

Based upon Lizzo's inclusivity and comfy clothing ideas, the collections are offered in multiple color options featuring both basic and vibrant hues.

While the Body Butter collection was launched a few days back, the Knit Slip range was dropped on August 18, 2022. With prices ranging from $34.95 to $84.95, all the clothing pieces are easily accessible online on yitty.fabletics.com.

The sizing of these items varies from XS to 6X. Interested buyers can even check out the brand's VIP offers, under which you can avail the collection for half of the prices.

Lizzo's YITTY introduces two new inclusive loungewear range named Body Butter and Knit Slip

Lizzo, a three-time Grammy acclaimed musician who is also an influential fashion mogul, co-founded the shapewear company YITTY. The rapper's label has been her personal milestone and is named after her childhood nickname.

She dedicated almost three years to create a fresh, size-inclusive company for easygoing everyday wear from scratch while adhering to the core values of self-love and profound inner confidence.

Take a look at the items designed under the Body Butter collection (Image via Twitter/@yitty)

Body Butter offers simple, everyday looks composed of cellulosic fibers that enhance the wearer's natural curves. At the same time, they are effortless to wear. This line features figure-hugging silhouettes in a lightweight, super-soft, elasticized mix of modal and cotton fabrics.

The amazing no-wrinkle finish and curve-enhancing seam can complement any body type. It was designed to make the wearer feel wonderful about their body and skin.

The items offered under the Body Butter range are:

Body Butter Bralette can be availed for $39.95. It is offered in Iconic Black, Thicc Mint, and Brown Sugar colorways.

Body Butter Straight Leg Pant can be availed for $69.95. It is available in black, brown, yellow, and mint color options.

Body Butter Hot Short can be bought for $44.95. It is offered in black, brown, and mint colors.

Body Butter Mock Neck Halter is marked at $49.95. It can be bought in black, yellow, and mint shades.

Body Butter Tank Dress is available for $59.95. This sleek dress is available in mint green, bold black, brilliant yellow, and brown shades.

Take a look at the items under the Knit Slip range (Image via Twitter/@yitty)

Moreover, the Knit Slip range upgrades the leisurewear for those who like to show a little more skin owing to its incredibly soft, transparent, open-knit fabric that combines comfort with a hint of glamour. With elements like the booty-lifting ruching pattern on the pants and the flare-leg jumpsuit, the flexible waistband on the Plunge Crop Top offers a snug fit.

The new Knit Slip collection by YITTY offers:

Knit Slip long cardigan can be availed for $69.95. It is available in three color options: Ivory, Black, and Blush pink.

Knit Slip Flare Leg Jumpsuit can be availed for $84.95. It is offered in four colorways Blue Blue, On My Ivories, I'm Blushin Pink, and Smoked Out Black.

Knit Slip Plunge crop top can be availed for $59.95. It is available in three colors: blue, pink, and ivory

Knit Slip Open Backed Ruched legging is priced for $64.95. It can be bought in pink, blue, ivory, and black color palette.

The designs' figure-hugging silhouettes and supple, flexible textiles will make you feel cozy and stylish whether you're relaxing at home or on the go. Check out the brand's online store for both the new ranges.

