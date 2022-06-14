Did Lizzo release a new version of 'Grrrls'? Changed lyrics revealed as singer apologizes for using ableist slur in new song 

Lizzo has released a revised version of her song Grrrls. The singer received significant backlash for using an ableist slur in the first few lines of the viral hit.

The singer was called out on social media for using the word "sp*z" in her song Grrrls. The song was recently released, sparking fan outrage that demanded the song be changed.

She also published a statement announcing the change in her track, apologizing for "unintentionally" hurting her differently-abled fans worldwide.

Lizzo addresses the situation in an Instagram post

The Boys singer shared an Instagram post writing that she never wanted to promote "derogatory" terms. She also said that she had been a victim of similar abuse. She said:

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat, Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."

The artist continued by announcing a new version of the controversial track. The post added:

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of 'GRRRLS' with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

The original lyrics from the song said:

“Hold my bag, b*tch, hold my bag/ Do you see this sh*t? I’m a sp*z.”

These lyrics have been changed, and it now says:

“Hold my bag, b*tch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this sh*t? Hold me back.”

The new version has replaced the original song on Lizzo's YouTube channel. The revised version has already been played over 396k times and has gained over 16k likes. A comment on the video read,

"I respect lizzo a lot for responding to the public and redoing the song for them."

The singer was applauded for her quick actions. Here are a few fan reactions from Twitter:

What does the slur sp*z mean?

The Grammy winner has consistently shared messages of inclusivity and positivity, which is why netizens were shocked to see her use a derogatory word in her song. Many blamed her label, management, and publishers.

A tweet by the user Hannah Diviney went viral on Twitter. Diviney had addressed the singer about her lyrics, explaining how it was a slur for "Spastic Diplegia." The tweet read:

"Hey, @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Sp*z’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

Spastic is a medical term that describes spasms related to high muscle tones, usually resulting in excruciating limb pain. High muscle tone is a condition experienced by people with disabilities who live with excessive stiffness.

The condition is common in people who have cerebral palsy. According to The Mighty, over 77% of people with cerebral palsy have spastic muscles. This causes people to make one’s muscles contract. It can also lead to decreased mobility and muscle twitching.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far