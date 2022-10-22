Where to buy One Piece x Vans apparel and footwear collection? Release date and more explored

Californian skating footwear label Vans is collaborating with one of the biggest Japanese manga franchises, One Piece, to release a footwear collection alongside multiple apparel pieces. The Japanese manga is one of the longest-running mangas of all time, with over 1000 episodes.

One Piece has a devoted fan base and its collaboration with one of the biggest brands in the footwear industry is bound to rank high among the most notable releases for 2022.

Vans announced the collaboration via an official press release on October 20, 2022. They added that the label will be releasing the collaborative collection on November 11.

The upcoming One Piece x Vans apparel and footwear collection will celebrate the release of One Piece Film: Red

The upcoming apparel and 3-piece footwear collection (Image via Vans)

The premiere of the highly anticipated One Piece Film: Red is all set to take place on November 4, 2022. Vans is the latest brand to join the roster of releases celebrating the Japanese franchise's much awaited movie.

The footwear and apparel collection marks the first collaborative series between the two brands. The official press release for the same reads as follows:

"Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression, announces the partnership with Japanese anime series One Piece today, come together for a feast celebrating the great friendship with a collection of footwear and apparel."

For the collab, the duo will be taking inspiration from the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, who embark on a quest to find the one piece.

The lineup includes SK8-Hi Punk Hazard, Vans Classic Old Skool, Classic Authentic, classic Sk8 Hi, slides, and the purple Old Skool.

The highlight of the collaboration is the Sk8-Hi Punk Hazard, which features a 360 degree graphic wrapped in the rear of the shoe, over the entire heel. The lateral side of the shoe represents the fire side of the island, whereas the medial represents the frozen side.

A different iteration of the Sk8-Hi shoe is in orange with iconic Wanted posters of "Cat Burglar" Nami. The purple-hued Old Skool has a graphic featuring "Demon Child" Nico Robin. The two designs are finished off with collaborative co-branding logo details over the outsoles and heels.

Another highlight of the collection is the Classic Old Skool, which features infamous devil fruits that gave superhuman powers to the characters of the anime but at the same time, also gave them the inability to swim.

The Classic Authentic sneaker, teased previously by @ovrnundr.io, come constructed out of jute upper with an all-over embroidery. The shoe further features iconic One Piece symbols, paying tribute to the Staw Hat caps worn by pirates.

The Ultra Cush slides also feature "devilish fruit" graphics over the strap and "One Piece" branding over the soles. The collaborative offering is rounded out by the addition of apparel items such as jackets, tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more.

The collaboration with One Piece comes after Vans recently revealed a sparkly team-up with Swarovski and Supreme. The label has previously connected with series such as Sailor Moon and Stranger Things.

The collaborative collection can be availed on the label's official e-commerce site and from select retailers, beginning November 11.

