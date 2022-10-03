Where to buy One Piece x Vans sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Californian skate shoe brand Vans is collaborating with one of the biggest Japanese manga/anime franchises, One Piece for a sneaker collab. One Piece is one of the longest-running mangas of all time, with over 1000 chapters and episodes and a devoted fan base, so a Vans collaboration with the franchise is bound to be one of the year's most notable releases.

The manga franchise's writer and illustrator recently revealed that the "Final Saga" for the series is underway, and fans can't help but get emotional thinking about the Straw Hats series' ending journey. Fans will have something to look forward to even after the series concludes, as Vans will release an Authentic pair inspired by the Straw Hat crew.

The pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers worldwide on Friday, November 11, 2022.

More about the upcoming One Piece x Vans Authentic sneakers, an ode to the Straw Hat crew

Upcoming One Piece x Vans Authentic sneakers, an ode to the Straw Hat crew (Image via @ovrnundr.io / Instagram)

As the highly anticipated One Piece Film: Red prepares for its North American premiere, the Japanese franchise is releasing a slew of new collectibles via Casetify. The leaked images of the collaboration has been rolled out by @datweebangel and the sneaker leak page @ovrnundr.io.

One Piece is a popular manga series that has inspired video games, toys, and anime series. Despite its legendary status, the manga series has never had a proper collaboration with a major footwear company, with the exception of Kappa and Skechers.

Finally, fans will be treated to a proper One Piece sneaker collaboration with Vans, the same company that recently collaborated with the Japanese anime Sailor Moon for an expansive collection of themed apparel, accessories, and footwear lines.

The upcoming sneaker is an ode to the One Piece crew, with a jute-style upper, rope laces, and multiple logos, which is a clever nod to the pirate culture of the Japanese manga. The upper of the Vans Authentic sneakers is inspired by the pirate king's Nakama as well as his signature straw hat.

The upper has a straw-hat inspired weave, and the red band adds to the influence. The hemp rope laces are similar to sailing cords. The entire upper is decorated with various pirate flag motifs from the series, one for each crew member from Zoro to Brock.

A red compass visual graphic on the tongue points to the "Vans" lettering embroidery. The images of the sneakers also show a co-branded sockliner in light blue. The look is completed by skate-ready white rubber midsoles that contrast with the red outsoles.

The shoes are rumored to be released on Friday, November 11, 2022, alongside Nico Robin-themed Old Skool sneakers, according to leaker pages. However, the California skate shoe company has not confirmed any of the release details. These shoes will cost $90 at retail.

