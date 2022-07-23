Where to buy the Skechers x Tokidoki sneaker collection? Price, release date, and more explored

American footwear giant Skechers is collaborating with the Japanese lifestyle brand Tokidoki for a sneaker collection. The shoe brand's partnership with the Japanese lifestyle brand includes whimsical designs inspired by the Tokidoki universe's colorful characters.

The collaborative capsule will consist of four new sneaker styles for women. These include the Sunny Street, Upbeats, Uno- Crossing Hearts, and Uno 2. The sneaker collection was launched on July 21, 2022, exclusively at Skechers' official e-commerce site and in physical stores (located in Canada and the U.S.).

A second global drop is also scheduled to happen later this year in September 2022, with no fixed release date announced yet.

More about the newly released four-piece Skechers x Tokidoki women's sneaker collection

Newly released four-piece women's sneaker collection (Image via Skechers)

The latest collaborative collection was launched in four styles. These were created in the spirit of the universal mantra that something special and unexpected can happen on any given day. The collection is both fun and whimsical and features an all-star cast of characters from the Tokidoki universe.

The two labels made a joint press release where they each took turns talking about the collaborative collection. Co-founder and chief creative officer at Tokidoki, Simone Legno, talks about how the collection helped the Japanese lifestyle brand:

“It’s always been my mission to expand the reach of our vision to the greatest audience possible and what better way than on the canvas of Skechers. Seeing the realized collection with Skechers come to life, it feels like we’ve always been meant for each other.”

Skechers president Michael Greenberg also talked about their vision behind the collaborative capsule:

“The playfully inspired designs and iconography of tokidoki is a perfect match for our fashion sneaker collections. We work with creative and artistic brands like tokidoki to generate excitement among fashion-forward shoppers who seek out opportunities to express themselves in unique ways.”

All four sneakers from the collaborative collection have a chunky dad sneaker silhouette. This reflects upon the iconic, in-trend, and exceedingly popular style. Each shoe is clad in maximalist patterns and playful colors, which are perfect for those in need of statement-making and cute footwear.

The first offering are the Sunny Street lace-up shoes. The Sunny Street fashion jogger shoes feature an all-star cast of Tokidoki's Unicorno characters. The upper is made out of colorblocked leather, which is accented with mesh and synthetic upper.

The black suede accent over the toeboxes and lacing area adds a flair to the shoes. The design is finished off with cushioned Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles. The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $90.

The second offering is Uno-Crossing Hearts sneakers. The shoes take a color-popping approach with heart and cross bone logos printed on both shoes in bright pink, blue, and yellow colors.

This is another lace-up design, constructed out of a synthetic durabuck upper. Additional comfort is added with Air-Cooled Memory Foam and a platform wedge with visible Skech-Air midsole, clad in white. This pair of sneakers can be availed for $95.

The third offering is the Uno 2 sneakers, which appear with an allover print of the Tokidoki universe characters. This is another lace-up design, whose upper is constructed out of synthetic durabuck materials.

The Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a platform wedge with a visible Skech-Air midsole, adds comfort to the shoes. The shoes can be availed for $95.

The fourth and final offerings are the Upbeats sneakers, which are the perfect white sneakers for the summer season. The sneakers upper feature colorful piping and the outsole features the pop of iconic character designs.

The upper of the shoes are constructed out of synthetic perforated duraleather. The design is finished off with the addition of Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles. The sneaker can be availed for $95.

The fun and whimsical sneaker line launched on July 21, 2022 for women. The collection can be availed at select Skechers retail stores and at official e-commerce site in the United States and Canada. The price range is $90-$95.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far