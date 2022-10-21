Where to buy Supreme x Swarovski x Vans Old Skool footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The two American streetwear and skateboarding labels, Supreme and Vans, joined forces with globally acclaimed Austrian jewelry label Swarovski for their collaborative take on the iconic Vans Old Skool skate shoe for the fall 2022 collection.

Under the latest sneaker collection, they introduced four crystal-studded variants of the silhouette, topped with checkered patterns all over. Black, brown, red, and purple are four colorways designed by the dynamic trio.

The intricately crafted Supreme x Swarovski x Vans Old Skool footwear pack arrived on October 20, 2022. The joint capsule was first launched in Japan on October 19, 2022, followed by this. The collection, which comprises of four distinctive colorways, is purchasable from Supreme's online and offline locations.

Those desiring to bejewel their footwear collection with precious Swarovski crystals can buy these pairs for $298 each.

Supreme x Swarovski x Vans came together for a classic design that offers four variants

Supreme, one of the pioneers of streetwear, has created waves in the fashion industry with partnerships over the past ten-plus years. The NYC-based company is best known for its regular collaborations with Nike, though they occasionally work with other footwear labels as well.

Vans is one of them, and it was based on the same principles of skating as Supreme. The two have previously collaborated on several releases, including the Skate Grosso Mid with bullet holes. Together, they have now collaborated with Swavorski to add some glitz to the four color options of the Old Skools.

On its official Instagram handle, Supreme described the collaborative sneaker collection as,

“This Fall, Supreme will release a new version of the Vans® Old Skool. The shoe features a premium suede and canvas upper with Swarovski® crystal studded pattern, leather lining and insole, vulcanized waffle outsole and embroidered logo at heel.”

The sneakers are offered in four color combinations: black/white, red/white, purple/white, and brown/white. This joint release has retained the characteristic shape and appearance of the Vans Old Skool model. The look of these pairs is enhanced by the overlay of the checkerboard patterns along the upper. Each colorway's premium suede heel accents, toe tops, tongue flaps, and eyestays don a single shade.

While the checkerboard design has Swavorski crystals adorned on top of the primary colored squares, the tonal lace sets complement the upper's predominant hues. Supreme will always leave an impression when it comes to branding, and it does so by embroidering its logo on the heel counters.

Furthermore, Vans' labels along the eyestays and their distinctive logo on the heel counter finally wrap up the branding accents. Rounding out the shoes are the white vulcanized midsoles combined with gum rubber outersole units.

From October 20, 2022, the Supreme x Swavorski x Old Skool Pack was made available worldwide. Both the online and physical locations of Supreme offer these stylish sneakers. These are introduced in men's sizes, each for $298 per pair.

