Where to buy Supreme x Vans x Nate Lowman footwear collection? Release date and more details explored 

After reinterpreting Nike’s Shox Ride 2 most recently, Supreme is back for another sneaker collaboration, this time with the skateboarding genius Vans. The designs of the duo’s sneaker collection are guided by the original artwork of renowned American artist Nate Lowman.

The Supreme x Vans x Nate Lowman collaboration is set to release on Thursday, July 7, at 11 am EDT in the United States, and on Saturday, July 9, at 11 am JST in Japan. The prices of these shoes are currently under wraps. Those who are interested in purchasing them can do so through Supreme's e-commerce store.

Supreme x Vans x Nate Lowman revamped Skate Gross Mid shoes with Bullet Hole artwork

Three colorways will be released under the new collection (Image via Supreme)

Supreme actively collaborates with different brands and artists. For the uninformed, this isn't Supreme and Vans' first collaboration; earlier in November 2021, the two brands unveiled their Fall 2021 collection. The partners then redesigned the iconic Vans Old Skool and Vans Half Cab silhouettes from the Vans catalogue.

In March of this year, Supreme even joined forces with the 43-year old artist Nate Lowman over an exclusive Spring/Summer 2022 apparel collection. This time, Supreme is bringing together its previous partners to introduce their Skate Gross Mid footwear edition.

Sharing the details of the new collection on its IG handle, Supreme wrote:

“This Summer, Supreme will release a new version of the Vans® Skate Grosso Mid featuring original artwork by Nate Lowman.”

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!



The brand continued:

“The shoe features a premium suede and canvas upper with printed graphics, leather lining and insole, vulcanized waffle outsole and custom heel label.”

A total of three colorways will be arriving: Black, Red, and White. First, the perforations are aligned on the toe caps for improved breathability. Each variant of this collection is embellished with Nate Lowman’s distinctive “Bullet Hole” artworks. They are printed at different locations all across the upper. Besides the Bullet hole artworks, the Jazz tape prints can also be seen in the mid-foot areas of the footwear.

The signature sneaker design of Jeff Grosso is fashioned with premium nubucks and canvases, each of which boasts tongue flaps, eyestays, and lace fasteners similar to the color of their uppers. While the mid-foot section is constructed using textiles, the eyestays and heel counters are complete with nubuck elements.

The branding are also positioned on different sections of the pairs. The tongue flaps are embellished with Vans branding tags. Along the eyelets, the tiny pull tabs of Vans are added for more details. The footbed are complete with the insoles that are again emblazoned with branding prints. The contrasting stitches prominent all over these shoes make them look appealing both structurally and style-wise.

The two-part foxing of the shoes features a harder toe knurl, sidewall finish, and vulcanized original waffle outsoles. Moreover, the PopCush sockliners as well as red printed insoles further strengthen the uppers. The insoles are also printed with PopCush lettering that highlights its authenticity. Additionally, while the red and white shoes sport white sole units, the black ones are made with black sole units.

Set your reminder for the forthcoming trio edition, presented by Supreme x Vans x Nate Lowman, which will be available in the US on July 7, 2022, and on a later date, July 9, 2022, in Japan.

