Where to buy Supreme x Nike Air Max 99 TL shoes? Everything we know so far 

The Beaverton-based Swoosh label and Supreme, the Master of streetwear fashion, have collaborated yet again to update another iconic Nike silhouette. The pair has reworked the Nike Air Max 99 TL model this time. Only the "Triple White" colorway of their collaborative project has been revealed thus far, with additional colorways expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Max TL 99 shoes are expected to hit the footwear market either later this year or in 2023, as per the sneaker page that shared the first look of these sneakers.

Although the official release date has yet to be confirmed, these pairs will be available on the websites of both labels, as well as other partnering sellers. Readers who are interested in learning more about the collaboration should visit the Swoosh label's official website.

Everything we know about the Supreme x Nike Air Max TL 99 in Triple White

Take a closer look at the impending Supreme x Nike Air Max 99 TL Triple White sneakers (Image via Instagram/@horhead_sales)

Many sneakerheads consider the Air Max line to be their favorite because each release has changed the footwear scene. The stories that go with the shoes are as distinct as the shoes themselves.

Likewise, the Air Max 99 TL silhouette has a distinct backstory.

Before the end of 1998, the Swoosh label aimed to transform the hefty Air Max 98 into a sleeker model. The basic shape of the original Air Max 98 TL was similar, but the tooling was changed to allow for more segmentation, and the top was designed with flowing lines and a small Swoosh logo at the toe.

The design was created in 1998, but the shoe was not released until 1999. As a result, Supreme is planning an unusual project to redesign this underutilised silhouette in a variety of colorways. This would be the first time this sleek and stylish silhouette has been reissued since its initial release.

For the uninitiated, long-time collaborators Nike and Supreme have already collaborated on several occasions this year. In addition to their most recent SB Blazer Mid collection, they previously debuted their SB Dunk High, Air Flight 95, Air Force 1 Low, and Shox Ride 2 collections.

A variety of colorways will be released as part of their latest collaboration. However, the first shoe to catch our eye is a "Triple White" version. The leather overlays and mesh underlays on the uppers, which are accented with TPU moulds on the quarter and toe boxes, keep the design authentic.

Small grey accents highlight the forefoot Swooshes as well as the humorous Supreme insignia that appears on the bottom heels. The name of the New York streetwear icon is also featured on the orange hang tags added to the tongue areas of the uppers.

The Air Max 97-inspired bottom components, made of angelic shells and translucent and comprehensive Air units, round out the aesthetics.

Those interested in purchasing them will have to wait for more information about this launch, which is expected to be released soon.

