When do you get your broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for a worldwide release on February 10, 2023, and features an all-original story set in the Harry Potter franchise. Players take control of a fully customizable protagonist as they enter the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and become involved in events that could tear apart the wizarding world.

The game succeeds in delivering a fleshed-out world that makes it feel incredibly faithful to the Wizarding World series and features several staples associated with the franchise - such as brooms, which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers will follow. Discretion is advised.

How can players unlock the broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unlocking and subsequently upgrading the broom requires the following sequence of events on your second day at Hogwarts:

Location of the Flying Class quest in Hogwarts, via the map (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

Begin the quest “Flying Class” and follow your map marker objective to the Flying Class Lawn within the Bell Tower Wing.

Players will now engage in the basics of broom training under the guidance of Madam Kogawa.

Complete this quest and head for an optional tour around the castle grounds if you agree to Everett Clopton’s idea.

End the quest and head on over to Hogsmeade.

When in Hogsmeade, enter Spintwitch’s Sporting Needs to purchase your broomstick.

Pick a broom of your choice for 600 Gold.

Additional upgrades and time trials will also be unlocked from this point forward if players wish to participate in them.

Players can also customize their brooms at Hogsmeade

The broom shop within Hogsmeade (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

The official Wizarding World account recently released a short question-and-answer session in which brooms were the focus. While players cannot purchase new broomsticks in Hogwarts Legacy, they can indeed purchase various upgrades, both cosmetic and gameplay related, from a particular broom shop within Hogsmeade.

It has also been revealed that the shopkeeper may be a researcher, so players can expect a side quest linked to them that will tie into their broom upgrades.

What is the broom used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

The broom is mainly used for traveling to and from places in Hogwarts Legacy, freely exploring its large open world map. Speed and durability upgrades are to be expected as well to make travel faster and easier.

However, gamers will not be able to play Quidditch during the events of the game, which is sure to be a disappointment for a lot of fans. That said, certain broom race challenges will be present as an alternative.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game set in the Wizarding World universe and is slated to arrive worldwide on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game follows players entering Hogwarts as fifth-year students under extraordinary circumstances as they become involved in events that will shape the future of the wizarding world. This all-original story has a lot for fans of the franchise, from gorgeous visuals to a sprawling open world filled with magical creatures and other non-playable characters that have major roles in the single-player campaign.

A Nintendo Switch port is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes