Will Quidditch be available in Hogwarts Legacy?

With less than two weeks until the official launch of Hogwarts Legacy, players are looking forward to experiencing the upcoming action RPG (role-playing game) with bated breath. The massive open-world title is the most ambitious entry among the Wizarding World's video game renditions yet. As such, for many fans, the offering is a sort of culmination of everything that has come before.

From spell casting and learning to sandbox exploration, many elements that fans have come to expect because of previous video game entries in the Harry Potter series are available in the upcoming title. But what about Quidditch? This exhilarating sport that involves flying broomsticks is enjoyed by many witches and wizards. With it being a big part of the Wizarding World's movies and books, fans wonder if they will get to enjoy the activity in Avalanche Software's upcoming project.

Quidditch is confirmed to not be making an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, the iconic sport will not be making it into the game. As per the official Hogwarts Legacy FAQ page on the title's website, the developers have confirmed that the Golden Snitch-catching, Quaffle-passing activity won't be part of the title. This is disappointing, as most previous Harry Potter games included it, such as The Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2. Even developer Traveller's Tales' LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and 5-7 games featured it.

However, this decision is understandable, considering Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest game to date that is associated with the Wizarding World. Boasting a massive, detailed open world to explore, rich dialog, many side missions, and more, it aims to deliver a somewhat robust RPG experience.

So, taking the game's scale and scope into account, it is not hard to see why the team at Avalanche Software made this decision. But worry not, as there are ways to enjoy similar thrills. Even though Quidditch fans will be missing out, broom flight and exploration are still things one can enjoy in the game.

Players will be able to mount their broomsticks and fly around the skies in and around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Various flight-related challenges, like races, will also be included.

It is unlikely that any future updates will be planned to introduce the sport into the title post-launch. So players should avoid getting their hopes up, even though fans have found evidence of a full-fledged Quidditch field in the final game.

Are there any Harry Potter games dedicated to Quidditch?

Indeed, there is one title dedicated to the sport. Fans itching for some Quidditch action can check out the Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup game. Released back in 2003, it allows players to indulge in the sport to their heart's content. The title is on PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, and PC. But those who find the age of the game to be off-putting can pick up the more recent movie tie-ins to see what the deal is about.

Hogwarts Legacy, meanwhile, is scheduled for February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4, 2023, while the Nintendo Switch version is expected to be launched on June 25, 2023.

