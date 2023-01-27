Hogwarts Legacy will have over 100 side quests with player choices impacting storyline

New Hogwarts Legacy details have come to light near the official launch date. While initially met with weariness, the upcoming open-world action RPG set in the Wizarding World universe looks promising.

With brand new gameplay footage and detailed information about content, features, and more, the community eagerly awaits Avalanche Software's latest project. The most significant detail publicly unveiled concerns how side missions play into the overarching narrative.

Hogwarts Legacy promises a ton of content that may alter the story

In a recent interview, Hogwarts Legacy's narrative director and writer Moira Squier opened up about the scope of player activities and quests in the upcoming title.

"Even the side quests, of which there are over 100, allow the player to manipulate the main campaign by virtue of the experiences they've had."

Squire further delves into how these interactions can play out, saying:

"Interacting with someone in a side quest will impact how you interact with them in the main storyline – and vice versa. The order in which the player chooses to complete these quests will impact their story and game. Everything is interconnected."

The developers have promised over 100 side missions, so the game's scope seems incredibly ambitious. However, keeping expectations in check, it is likely that not every side quest will be dense and impactful. Nevertheless, the community remains curious about how this will come together, especially since side missions can be tackled in a non-linear fashion.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy It's time to bend the rules and learn some tips not included in your Field Guide - here's an (un)authorised guide to student life at Hogwarts. #HogwartsLegacy It's time to bend the rules and learn some tips not included in your Field Guide - here's an (un)authorised guide to student life at Hogwarts. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/DpnDtvHlCU

Squier describes the main plot of the narrative as "complicated and engaging" and will feature various NPCs from different backgrounds and viewpoints. Therefore, these choices allow the player to create their take on the main narrative by shaping it in different areas. Of course, this also implies that there will be multiple endings since players can also choose to be evil in their playthrough.

While there is no moral system in the game, players can expect the world to change based on their actions, such as using Unforgivable Curses on innocents. This is just one element that prioritizes player freedom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Others include a character creation suite, free exploration through its richly detailed open-world, RPG elements in the form of skill trees and talents, and more. There's still a lot more we do not know about the game, but hopefully, it will all come to light in the coming weeks.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Io1RCuys7b

Avalanche Software, the team behind titles like Disney Infinity and Cars 3, is developing Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros will publish it on February 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One renditions will drop on April 4. The Nintendo Switch version is also in the works and arrives last on June 25.

