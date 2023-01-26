Will you be able to become a Dark Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner, and fans have more questions than answers at this point. To double down on the hype train, social media pages for the upcoming open-world action RPG have shed more light on one of its most anticipated aspects: Dark Magic.

So, to answer the question in the title: yes, you can. Courtesy of a brand new trailer, players have had a few of their most important queries tackled regarding what it means to be a Dark Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy. The clip officially unveils how gamers will be able to use Dark Magic, such as Unforgivable Curses, in the context of the game. It also touches on how this path may impact the overall experience.

Here's everything players need to know about becoming a Dark Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy

There seems to be no concrete morality system in Hogwarts Legacy, as was assumed before. However, players can still turn to the "dark side" by choosing certain options and engaging in actions that will lead them down that path. This brings us to the Unforgivable Curses, powerful spells usually only used by evil wizards and witches. These include Crucio, Imperio, and, most infamous of them all, Avada Kedavra.

Crucio is a torture spell, while Imperio enables mind control. Avada Kedavra is the deadliest, allowing players to instantly kill a target. Gamers will likely be provided with an opportunity to add these to their roster of spells. To manage the Unforgivable Curses' overpowered nature, all of them will be on hefty cooldowns during combat to prevent players from abusing them.

Gamers will be able to experiment with these powerful dark magic spells using the Dark Arts Battle Arena. As part of the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition, this is a special combat challenge where players can use the curses as much as they want. Here is everything the Deluxe Edition includes:

Hogwarts Legacy base game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access (allows players to indulge in the game three days before launch, on February 7, 2023)

Here's hoping players will eventually be able to gain access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena without having to pay extra. This should theoretically be the case, as players are able to choose the dark path regardless of the edition they own.

The trailer also wraps up with the text:

"The line between light and dark can sometimes be thin."

This statement comes on top of the fact that there is a mention of certain circumstances that may require players to put a grave step forward. It all likely alludes to the fact that gamers will be granted several scenarios despite being on a good path.

When does Hogwarts Legacy release, and for which platforms?

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Io1RCuys7b

The game is slated to be released on February 10, 2023, on PC, PS5, and XSX|S platforms. The Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for a late June 25, 2023 release. Meanwhile, the PS4 and XB1 renditions will arrive a little earlier than that, on April 4, 2023.

