Thus far, the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service has provided a vast treasure trove of nostalgic games to dive into.

The latest to join the roster is Glodenee 007, the beloved FPS game released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64 (also called N64) home console. As part of the more premium Expansion Pack tier for the subscription, players will be able to relive the classic on January 27, 2023.

Here's everything players need to know about this upcoming "retro" re-release.

Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo Switch Online will be the complete package

Goldeneye 007 was a hit release for its time, boasting jaw-dropping visual details for Nintendo's debut 3D home console. Developed by Rareware (now known as Rare) of Banjo-Kazooie fame, the FPS title pushed the N64 to its limits with bombastic set pieces and expansive levels. As with other NSO titles, Goldeneye 007 is the real deal.

It is the complete game, emulated to a tee on the Super Mario maker's latest portable device. This includes widescreen support for modern displays (meaning 1080p resolution, which is the maximum supported by the Switch) when docked. Emulated games, and many other such N64 games on NSO, do not exhibit better performance than the originals, as that is the nature of the software.

As such, players can expect the same performance as on the N64. In other words, brace for harsh drops during intense set-pieces, especially in multiplayer. That's right, the original Goldeneye 007 features split-screen multiplayer for up to four players on the Nintendo 64, which is accounted for here.

This means fans will be able to go back to the days of their childhood all these years later; however, given how gamers these days are used to higher frame rates, whether or not this experience stands the test of time remains to be seen.

What is Goldeneye 007 about?

Goldeneye comes out on NSO this Friday with widescreen and online support

Goldeneye 007 is based on the 1995 James Bond movie of the same name and sees players step into the boots of the popular secret agent. There are a variety of missions to undertake, like infiltrating the facility at the Byelomorye Dam to set up explosive charges.

Bond also has access to various weapons, from pistols and assault rifles to snipers and rocket launchers, to take down patrolling AI foes. The multiplayer is also a highlight, featuring frantic action as players pick their character of choice and dive into hectic death-match modes to emerge victorious.

