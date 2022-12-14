FPS is one of the biggest genres in gaming. A lot of people like games in this category, whether it is multiplayer competitive or single player story driven. First-person shooters have also evolved throughout the years by fusing themselves with many other sections of gaming, like RPGs, looters, horror and rhythm games.

Along with that, these games strive to implement interesting stories or lore, gorgeous graphics and deep gameplay systems in order to stand out from the crowd.

This article reflects the opinions and judgements of the author.

Best FPS games of 2022

The best of the best games provide a unique player experience and interesting systems on top of solid shooting mechanics. In no particular order, here is a list of five of the best FPS games of 2022

1. Overwatch 2

Starting off with a contentious one, Overwatch 2 (OW2) was released this year for PCs and consoles. Many players have had to experience horrible loading queues and disconnections for up to several days after launch. Many disliked the monetization system of Blizzard.

However, the game itself still has an excellent FPS experience to offer. A competitive 5v5 with unique characters, fun maps, and challenging objectives leads to an extremely enjoyable experience. All of which are built on a solid shooter foundation.

2. Apex Legends Mobile

Arguably one of the most popular Battle Royale Games in the world came to the phone this year. Apex Legends Mobile plays as well as its main version with all of its fluid shooting mechanics and high octane movement systems integrated in. While the mobile version hasn't brought in all the characters or the same maps, it is still as enjoyable. The controls feel properly responsive and the guns are great to use even on the touch screen.

3. Metal: Hellsinger

The hybrid genre of FPS and rhythm games is very new, and poses an interesting type of challenge and something that every player should try out, which is the challenge of having to shoot to the rhythms. Players need to be aware and plan every shot and movement accordingly.

Metal: Hellsinger offers this challenge in the classic setting of hell. It follows the story of a character known as the Unknown as she ventures out of hell seeking vengeance. While the story mostly takes a backseat, the gameplay, as mentioned, should not be missed. It is available for PCs and consoles.

4. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

This Borderlands spinoff takes place in a Fairy Tale narrated by Tiny Tina and follows all the weird hijinks one might expect from the series by now. Like the previous installments, the game is still a looter shooter, but lets players combine classes together to form interesting hybrids.

What makes Tina Tina's Wonderlands great is what makes all the games in the series great. It combines FPS gameplay with looting and class building mechanics.

The random generation system makes sure no two guns are ever the same and having to constantly ustilize new and wacky guns keeps the gameplay fresh. THe class building mechanics also tend to offer a lot of options and additional fun for characters. The game is available on PCs and consoles.

5. Neon White

The story follows main protagonist Neon White as he is forced to slay demons to get a ticket into heaven. Killing demons and completing the level as fast as possible is the main purpose of the game. Levels are timed and short but are meant to be played over and over again to achieve a high score.

During these levels, players receive cards which lets them shoot or sacrifice the card to do a movement based skill.

Going fast is the fundamental goal of Neon White. It involves not only shooting but also platforming and speedrunning, not to mention the Visual Novel story elements. It is incredibly challenging in all manner of skills and expects the player to hone them. This game is definitely not for every FPS fan but it is a must try for anyone. It is available on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

While FPS is not a genre everybody loves to play, it is still a genre that offers more than just pointing and shooting. It can fuse with other genres, introduce new mechanics, create interesting stories, show immersive worlds and so much more. While sometimes it can simply let the player point and shoot, which is also fun enough.

