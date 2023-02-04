Fact Check: Can you be evil in Hogwarts Legacy and will there be repercussions for your actions?

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, and with it comes several questions. A popular one is “Can you be evil?” and there’s been a lot of talk amongst players about being an evil witch or wizard in the RPG. If it's possible, will there be consequences? Will players have to worry about ruining their gameplay experience if they're punished by a morality system?

Thankfully, that question has an answer for Hogwarts Legacy players. The upcoming game set in the Wizarding World promises to allow players the freedom to play however they want and learn the spells they wish to, even if those spells are taboo. What do we know about being evil in the Wizarding World?

Hogwarts Legacy will let players be evil witches and wizards without a morality system

There's good news for Hogwarts Legacy fans who want to be evil, as you'll soon be able to become an evil witch or wizard without any restrictions. Players can learn any spell that they desire in the game, which even includes the Unforgivable Curses of Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra. If you want to become evil in Hogwarts Legacy, then that’s definitely the route for you.

This was officially confirmed in a GamesRadar interview with the game's lead designer Kelly Rowland. Essentially, there's no morality system and you can become an evil player if you want to. The way that your character acts is completely your choice.

Avalanche Software stated that it’s essential for players to be able to make the choice to be evil if they wish to. However, considering that Unforgivable Curses are not taught in the regular school curriculum in Hogwarts Legacy, this means that players will have to actively seek them out if they wish to be evil. You can’t accidentally become a dark wizard or dark witch.

Furthermore, players don’t have to worry about being sent to Azkaban (a prison for witches and wizards), which, in Harry Potter lore, would be the punishment for using Unforgivable Curses. In fact, you, as a dark wizard, have the capacity to kill other students, manipulate them, or even torment/torture them.

According to narrative director Moira Squier, it will definitely cause a reaction from other students if you publicly use these Curses, but the game itself won’t punish you. If you wish to be evil in the upcoming Wizarding World game, that's perfectly fine.

Interestingly, it was also mentioned that if the player continues to perform evil actions, the “world will reflect back knowledge of them.” Nevertheless, there's no real “morality” system in place to stop players from using the Unforgivable Curses, if that's what they desire.

