How to obtain an Elder Wand early on in Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes to customizing your wizard, Hogwarts Legacy boasts several features and options to give them the sort of personality and look that you want. Besides allowing you to select the House that you prefer, it will also provide you with a plethora of wands to choose from early on in the game, which even includes an Elder Wand.

However, this wand won't be the one that's portrayed in the Harry Potter books and films. While that iconic Elder Wand has a Thestral Hair Core, the Elder Wand that you can get in Hogwarts Legacy will be made by Mr. Ollivander and will therefore have a Phoenix, Dragon, or Unicorn core.

Although this variant of the Elder Wand might not be one of the Deathly Hallows, it's still likely to be very powerful in the right hands. Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain this wand as soon as the Hogwarts Legacy narrative begins.

Obtaining an Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

You'll be required to take part in a quiz that offers it as a reward to obtain this wand at the start of the game. To begin the quiz, you must make your way to the Wizarding World website and then either create an account or log in through your existing one.

You must then head to your profile, where you'll be required to tap on the “Find Your Wand” button in order to start the quiz. To obtain the Elder Wand, you must answer the following questions with the answers given below:

Question 1: First of all, would you describe yourself as…

Answer: Any option works

Question 2: And your eyes…

Answer: Blue

Question 3: Was the day on which you were born…

Answer: Any option works

Question 4: Do you most pride yourself on your…

Answer: Intelligence

Question 5: Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…

Answer: Right towards the castle

Question 6: Do you most fear…

This answer will determine your wand's core, so the choice is up to you.

Darkness – Phoenix Core

Heights – Dragon Core

Fire – Unicorn Core

Question 7: In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose…

This answer will also determine your core, so the choice is up to you.

Bound Scroll – Phoenix Core

Silver Dagger – Dragon Core

Glittering Jewel – Unicorn Core

After answering all of the questions accordingly, the results will show up on the screen, and you'll be awarded an Elder Wand with your choice of core.

To be able to use this wand in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll be required to link your Harry Potter Fan Club account to your WB Games account. You can easily do this by heading to the Legacy Connect page and inputting the required details accordingly.

As mentioned earlier, the Elder Wand variation that you get to use from the very beginning of Hogwarts Legacy is not one of the three Deathly Hallows. However, it's still powerful when used well and can help you breeze through some of the game's most difficult encounters early on.

