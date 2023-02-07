How to link Twitch and WB Games account in Hogwarts Legacy

With a slew of Twitch drops announced by Hogwarts Legacy's official Twitter account, players will be eager to know how they can claim and redeem these cosmetic items in-game. While the process is fairly easy, they will need to connect their Twitch account to their WB Games Account in order to obtain the Twitch drops in their game inventory.

After seeing multiple delays that pushed its release date back by more than a year, Hogwarts Legacy is finally going to launch in the next few days, with the Early Access going live today. The reviews have been quite positive, with the title holding mid-80s on Metacritic.

This article jots down all the necessary details that Potterheads need to know about connecting their Twitch account to their WB Games Account to redeem rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to connect WB Games Account to Twitch account in Hogwarts Legacy?

As per the official website, Potterheads need to follow the below-mentioned steps to connect their Twitch profiles to their WB Games accounts and redeem the rewards in-game:

Make your way to the Warner Bros Games website and create or log into your existing WB Games account. Once there, go to the Connection page under their WB Games Account site and then link that to the platform where you will play Hogwarts Legacy. According to the official description, this will streamline the experience of launching the game. After that, you will need to click the Connect button for Twitch in the Connections list. This will open a new tab where you will have to sign in or create a Twitch account and then authorize WB Games to get linked to Twitch. Once this is done, you will need to launch Hogwarts Legacy and set up your accounts. You will then have to make your way back to the official drops page to claim the rewards, provided you have also claimed the rewards on Twitch. After you have claimed the rewards, you will find the new cosmetic Twitch drops available in-game upon the next launch.

The currently available Twitch drops [from February 7 to February 24] that Potterheads can obtain by watching Twitch streams are as follows:

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf (Neckwear Cosmetic)

Lilac Ensemble (Outfit Cosmetic)

Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles (Facewear Cosmetic)

Urchin Hat (Headwear Cosmetic)

Potterheads also have the chance to acquire an exclusive Twitch drop, Merlin's Cloak. To get the same, they will have to watch either the Early Access stream at 8 am PT on February 7 or the Launch at 8 am PT on February 10 on the official Avalanche Software Twitch channel for at least 20 minutes.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on twitch.tv/avalanchesoftw… Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on twitch.tv/avalanchesoftw…. https://t.co/LzvAmvMmBm

In Sportskeeda's review of Hogwarts Legacy, it was noted that the wizarding RPG perfectly captures the magic of the Potterverse through a highly detailed and nuanced open world. While there are technical issues that affect the playthrough, the game is set to live up to the hype and excitement surrounding it.

It remains to be seen whether the developers at WB Games Avalanche have already started preparing for any future DLCs for Hogwarts Legacy. The multiplayer feature has been clamored for for a long time now. Potterheads will also love the sport of Quidditch being added to the game.

