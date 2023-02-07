How to get Merlin's Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy?

As players get to step into the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy once the title is released, they will surely be spending a significant amount of time customizing their avatar and how their in-game persona looks.

The latest announcement from the developers states that one can get their hands on the elusive Merlin's Cloak to deck their characters during the playthrough.

WB Games Avalanche has done a commendable job in providing a variety of customizations that will be available to players during their time in Hogwarts Legacy, both during the creation of the character and later on. These options allow for a greater sense of immersion and afford players a more detailed opportunity to imagine their in-game avatars.

This article details how Potterheads can unlock Merlin's Cloak item in Hogwarts Legacy.

Merlin's Cloak to be available as a Twitch drop in Hogwarts Legacy

The option to get Merlin's Cloak cosmetic item in the wizarding world RPG will be available during the Hogwarts Legacy launch week as an exclusive Twitch drop. Players will have to either tune in to the Early Access stream, scheduled to be held on February 7, 2023, at 8 am PT, or the Launch stream, scheduled to be held on February 10, 2023, at 8 am PT on Avalanche Software's official Twitch channel.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on twitch.tv/avalanchesoftw… Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on twitch.tv/avalanchesoftw…. https://t.co/LzvAmvMmBm

Once players have tuned into either of the aforementioned streams, they will have to watch the same for at least 20 minutes to be eligible to win the Merlin's Cloak cosmetic item as a reward. The exclusive drop sports a blue and gold hue with distinctive sparkles all over the fabric.

Potterheads already know that the RPG's open world is filled with puzzles left by Merlin, considered one of the greatest wizards of all time. Players will surely want to get their hands on Merlin's Cloak during their time in the wizarding world in their Cloaks and Robes Appearance gear slot.

Players need to remember that they will have to enable the Twitch drops option on their Twitch account to have a chance of claiming the reward. Furthermore, they must ensure that they have connected their Twitch account to their WB Games account.

Once they have connected the two accounts, they will need to install Hogwarts Legacy and log in to the same. After that, they will have to make their way to the Hogwarts Legacy Drop page to claim the rewards. Upon completing all these steps, Potterheads will be able to see the cosmetic items in their in-game inventories.

WB Games Avalanche has also recently released a host of other similar in-game cosmetic items that players can obtain through Twitch drops. These rewards include:

Urchin Hat [Headwear Cosmetic]

Lilac Ensemble [Outfit Cosmetic]

Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles [Facewear Cosmetic]

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf [Neckwear Cosmetic]

With Hogwarts Legacy arriving on early access in less than a day, the reviews have started appearing for the RPG. Sportskeeda rated the game 8 out of 10, heaping praise on the nuanced open world where the developers have meticulously brought the magic of the Potterverse to life.

There are plenty of things that the developers have chosen not to include in the game, including the much-sought ability to play Quidditch and the iconic Patronus charm. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see whether a DLC carrying such features is in the works to be released in the near future.

