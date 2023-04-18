WB Games recently announced Harry Potter Quidditch Champions for both consoles and PC. Fans will be delighted to learn that the playtest for the same is set to go live soon and they can already register to have a chance of being invited. Given that the magical sport is the biggest omission from Hogwarts Legacy, players will be eager to dive into the upcoming project.

The official website for Harry Potter Quidditch Champions describes the title as a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game that is set to come under the Portkey Games label. It has reportedly been in development with Unbroken Studios for several years.

While no release date has been set in stone for the game, fans will be able to see what lies in store for them with the upcoming limited playtests.

How to register for the upcoming limited playtests for Harry Potter Quidditch Champions

To register for the upcoming limited playtests, Potterheads should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to this link - Home | Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (wbgames.com)

The website will ask for your birthday. Enter the same.

Once that is done, you will need to create a WB account. If you already have one, simply log into it.

Once you have logged into your account and continued with the same, the website will ask you a plethora of questions, such as how many hours you have played different genres of video games, how big of a Harry Potter fan you are, etc.

Submit and your registration will be complete. Do keep in mind that registering for the playtest does not guarantee that you will get to play it. If you are selected to participate, WB Games will notify you via email

With the registration complete, interested Harry Potter fans will have to wait and hope that they get their invitation letter. The mechanic does remind one of the famous Hogwarts acceptance letters.

Speaking about how Harry Potter Quidditch Champions fit into the larger Wizarding World, the official FAQ site states:

"While Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films, the games are firmly rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World. While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World."

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is being marketed as a standalone experience that will engage "players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures." Furthermore, Potterheads will be able to dive into the game with their friends. They will also have the option to create and customize their avatars.

When WB Games Avalanche confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will not feature Quidditch, fans were severely disappointed. The popular wizarding sport remained one of the most clamored-for mechanics, with many wanting the same to be added in a DLC.

je/jem @JamesThomasByrd @wbgames This is so much better than Avalanche trying to put it in HL. This game is going to probably require lots more mechanics and hopefully it will be multiplayer and have competitive modes!! @wbgames This is so much better than Avalanche trying to put it in HL. This game is going to probably require lots more mechanics and hopefully it will be multiplayer and have competitive modes!!

Jags @JagsEdits @wbgames Still not sure why everyone is complaining about it not being in hogwarts legacy. Feels like it's much better suited to it's own game to have the mechanics fully made for quidditch. I feel like if it was part of HL it would have felt really clunky with the flying mechanics. @wbgames Still not sure why everyone is complaining about it not being in hogwarts legacy. Feels like it's much better suited to it's own game to have the mechanics fully made for quidditch. I feel like if it was part of HL it would have felt really clunky with the flying mechanics.

With the recent Harry Potter Quidditch Champions announcement, some are disappointed that it was not added to Hogwarts Legacy. Others have been quick to point out that it is better this way, as the multiplayer title will likely "require lots more mechanics."

