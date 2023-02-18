10 things Hogwarts Legacy fans would love to see in future DLC

Hogwarts Legacy was recently released for PCs and consoles to overwhelming success. The brand-new action RPG features a vast open world full of activities to do and sights to see. Despite the 30+ hour-long campaign, fans can't get enough of the detailed and engaging world the developers at Avalanche Software have created. Many are looking forward to a potential DLC in the future.

Given that this project is part of the Wizarding World franchise, much-untapped myths, and scenarios are waiting to be realized. Fans have been busy dreaming up potential content that could make it in.

Tri-Wizard Tournament and 9 other ideas that would make for an exciting Hogwarts Legacy DLC

10) A new year or two as a student

This should be more obvious: more opportunities to hang around the magnificently crafted Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The developers could add more lessons, more spells, and new NPCs to meet. This could be encapsulated by a new threat that sees the protagonist step forth to save the world again.

9) New locales to expand on lore and story

The Wizarding World universe is teeming with many areas and places that not even Hogwarts Legacy has realized. Take the Merpeople of the Black Lake, for example. While the latter does make an appearance in the game, the aquatic denizens of the brooding lake do not make an appearance. They have only been briefly seen before as part of the Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire video game tie-in. Setting off on a quest that concerns them and even exploring their underwater settlements would make for something new.

8) AI companions

Hogwarts Legacy is home to four charismatic companions, one from each House: Natsai Onai from Gryffindor, Amit Thakker from Ravenclaw, Sebastian Sallow from Slytherin, and Poppy Sweeting from Hufflepuff. Players get to know them and their unique personalities and even engage in specific missions alongside them. However, players do not see them outside quests as this RPG is a single-player affair. As such, it would be great to have one of them tag along for your adventures in and around Hogwarts, including helping with combat.

7) Romance

ZuziSam @ZuziSam Look at Sebastian Sallow who is actually the goodest bean and didn't rat us out. #HogwartsLegacy Look at Sebastian Sallow who is actually the goodest bean and didn't rat us out. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Ij7Rgwvqmr

Speaking of companions, romance is another element missing from Hogwarts Legacy. While each companion has a relationship quest associated with them, players can expect to become best friends. However, even though Harry Potter movies have not shied away from showcasing tender moments between characters, fans are hoping Avalanche Studios has something of the sort planned for the future.

6) More flora and fauna

Brennan @Third_Brother_

#HogwartsLegacy A look at my two Threstrals in my Vivarium too A look at my two Threstrals in my Vivarium too#HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/RzKPVEdUtI

The Wizarding World is brimming with magical beasts and plants of all kinds. There's something exciting around every corner, from hostile mongrels to tamable unicorns. Even plants encountered in Herbology class have their uses in battle, like the Venomous Tentacula. But there could always be more. These could include new enemy types, like fire crabs and manticores, to new pets, like Hippocampi and the Thunderbird. More flora for decorations, combat, and even potion-making would be helpful.

5) Chamber of Secrets

Before parting ways, Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of Hogwarts, created a secret chamber deep within the castle during medieval times. Known as the Chamber of Secrets, this mysterious place houses a deadly Basilisk - supposedly put there to kill Muggle (i.e., non-magic) students. Granted, the chamber was opened for the first time in the 1940s by Tom Riddle, which is a plot point that would become central to the movie Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets. However, Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s, so there is room for reinterpretation and tweaks as it could make for an engaging questline - especially considering the entrance to the chamber does exist in Hogwarts Legacy.

4) Explorable London

While the Wizarding World prides itself on its magical roots, it and its denizens have interwoven themselves into everyday Muggle life. As such, having London as an explorable hub world would be fantastic. From the peculiar array of shops in Diagon Alley and Knockturn Alley to the prestigious Ministry of Magic, many good ideas are waiting to be harvested for the future of Hogwarts Legacy. After all, the former can be seen at the start of the game but only as a part of a cutscene.

3) Online PvP and co-op

Indie Kings @IndieKings



The test build is already available, with a proof of concept planned to be released within the month.



#HogwartsLegacy The team behind the co-op mod Skyrim Together Reborn presented HogWarp – a multiplayer mod for Hogwarts Legacy.The test build is already available, with a proof of concept planned to be released within the month. The team behind the co-op mod Skyrim Together Reborn presented HogWarp – a multiplayer mod for Hogwarts Legacy.The test build is already available, with a proof of concept planned to be released within the month.#HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/KTIWIbjc8I

As mentioned before, Hogwarts Legacy is a solo experience. But given its vast world and countless secrets, players are itching for multiplayer action. From partaking in dungeon-diving and battles together to showing off attire and helping decorate the Room of Requirement, co-op seems like a missed opportunity. It can include leisurely strolls around the lush outdoors or broomflight races through the skies around Hogwarts. Even dueling could see an uplift with the inclusion of 1v1 skirmishes against friends, but only a fan mod exists that allows for multiplayer.

2) The Tri-Wizard Tournament

Cellular @Bryc_25 Hope they include the triwizard tournament in a Hogwarts Legacy sequel or something Hope they include the triwizard tournament in a Hogwarts Legacy sequel or something https://t.co/hbj2LDbT4M

Also debuting in the Goblet of Fire, The Tri-Wizard Tournament has been a beacon of friendly rivalry between the three schools: Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang. Three champions from each school competed to complete hazardous tasks and challenges, but with many students dying, the event was permanently discontinued around 1792. Reliving those moments in DLC would make for something different from the traditional Hogwarts Legacy experience.

1) Quidditch

Perhaps the most clamored-for addition to Hogwarts Legacy, the iconic wizarding sport's absence is hugely felt by fans. Quidditch has been a highlight of the Harry Potter movies and even received an exclusive video game rendition in the early 2000s. However, Avalanche Studios has clarified from the start that it will not make an appearance. This isn't very pleasant since the entire Quiddicth pitch at Hogwarts is a visitable spot in the game. The team may have to adjust or even overhaul the broomflight, given how slippery it is right now, but that is assuming Quidditch makes the cut in the future.

