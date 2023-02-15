How to bring companions on your adventures in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy brings the fantastical world of the Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft in its most interactive form to fans of the franchise. The mesmerizing open world map is a treat for Potterheads and fantasy fans who love unrestricted magical adventures. To top it all off, players can even make use of companions who are dedicated to helping them experience every bit of the game’s mysteries.

Avalanche Studios and Warner Bros Games have been massively appreciated for Hogwarts Legacy’s intricate visual and audio details, which allow fans to experience the truest form of the Wizarding World from the Harry Potter franchise.

Although the game's campaign is set in the 1800s, which is long before Harry Potter’s timeline, players will find several similarities between the game and the original lore. For example, the original stories featured friendship as an important element and Hogwarts Legacy is no different.

Potter's friend circle was fairly vast, and he always had Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley by his side. Similarly, in Hogwarts Legacy, players can get not two, but four close companions. However, they will only accompany the player during specific main and side quests related to their storylines.

Here’s how you can bring companions on your Hogwarts Legacy’s adventures

Companions will accompany you during certain story missions and relationship quests. After you befriend a Companion, you will get Companion-specific quests within the main storyline, which willl help you bond with that character and learn more about them.

To bring your companion on an adventure, you can simply talk to them to start a side quest provided that it's first unlocked through a story mission. Note that certain companion quests have particular requirements that players must fulfill before starting the quest.

Several fans had expected the RPG to feature a way to get Companions to follow them on all their adventures, as the game's State of Play preview (back in March 2022) had advertised. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

At the time of writing this guide, companions cannot be summoned by players as and when they please. They will only help you complete particular quests related to the storyline or to progress your relationship with them. Naturally, some players are unhappy with this restriction.

Companions in Hogwarts Legacy have a rich background story that players can explore while building friendships with them. Furthermore, companions will help players learn complex mechanics depending on their expertise and offer exclusive side quests as well.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy features four companions for every player:

Sebastian Sallow of House Slytherin: Sallow possesses an inquisitive mind, which can be seen from his interest in the Dark Arts. Driven by his past, Sebastian Sallow will help you master Dark Magic, including the Unforgivable Curse of Avada Kedavra.

Sallow possesses an inquisitive mind, which can be seen from his interest in the Dark Arts. Driven by his past, Sebastian Sallow will help you master Dark Magic, including the Unforgivable Curse of Avada Kedavra. Natsai Onai of House Gryffindor: Natsai Onai possesses a strong and intelligent character. She will help you understand Charms more closely and offer you Combat Assistance in her quests.

Natsai Onai possesses a strong and intelligent character. She will help you understand Charms more closely and offer you Combat Assistance in her quests. Amit Thakkar of House Ravenclaw: If you join the House of Ravenclaw, look for Amit Thakkar as your first companion. He will share his immense knowledge and premium telescope like a true and loyal friend would, and will even help you unlock the Astronomy Tables when the time comes.

If you join the House of Ravenclaw, look for Amit Thakkar as your first companion. He will share his immense knowledge and premium telescope like a true and loyal friend would, and will even help you unlock the Astronomy Tables when the time comes. Poppy Sweeting of House Hufflepuff: Sweeting is definitely the most adorable companion that you can have in the game. She will help you rescue several magical creatures across the open world map of Hogwarts Legacy.

Players can meet and interact with their very first companion during the game's second main quest, Welcome to Hogwarts. Although it's natural for your first companion to be from your own House, there are no particular restrictions on befriending companions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Additionally, you can befriend companions from Houses other than your own and participate in their exclusive side quests to learn new tricks and simplify the intricacies of Hogwarts' mysteries.

