Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Sky Is The Limit side quest?

The Sky Is The Limit in Hogwarts Legacy is a simple side quest involving broom-handling skills. It is a time-trial event where you must fly around a course to beat Imelda Reyes' record.

Imelda wants to join the Holyhead Harpies quidditch team and runs the race course to polish her skills. We find her first course on the quidditch field. In the quest, we are taken to the extreme southeast corner of the map.

Flying on a broom is one of the most exciting pleasures of the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Soaring through the clouds while floating on a broom is almost as therapeutic as it is enjoyable. Hogwarts Legacy allows players to explore the same with amazing graphics and radical flight mechanics.

The event is fun to play, and your flying skills will improve by the end of the quest. Read along to learn how to start The Sky Is The Limit side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: The Sky Is The Limit walkthrough

Purchasing a broom upgrade

Buy a broom upgrade from Albie Weekes in Hogsmeade (Image via FP Good Game/ YouTube.com)

To trigger this quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you must visit the Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade. Talk to Albie Weekes and buy a broom upgrade, which should cost 4000 coins.

Weekes will then tell you about Imelda's trial run and ask you to fetch data on the broom's performance. Accept the task and make your way to the south coast course where the quest takes place.

You have to go through a Goblin mine to get to the course. The broom can be used up to the mine entrance, but you must find your way on foot once inside. The place will be crawling with those creatures. You can either take them on and defeat them or slip past them using the disillusionment charm.

Map location of The Sky Is The Limit side Quest (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Once outside, proceed towards Imelda Reyes' location and talk to her to trigger the quest sequence.

Beating the best time

The Sky Is The Limit side quest (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Similar to the previous time trial from Imelda, The Sky is the Limit will also feature the same racing format. You will be flying alongside other NPCs but won't necessarily be competing against them. The record to beat is two minutes and 42 seconds.

There are rings throughout the race course, 29 of them, followed by golden speed bubbles. Bursting through the bubbles will gain you speed boosts but will also force you into sharper maneuvers.

Talk to Miss Reyes to complete the quest (Image via Trophygamers/ youtube.com)

Fly through all of the rings as quickly and elegantly as you can. Be careful not to miss a ring, as it will cost you a three-second penalty that will be added to your final time. Try to work out the camera angles wisely to spot the upcoming rings easily.

Beating Imelda's time will set a new record and pass the time trial. It may take a few tries, but with a little practice, it is manageable in under two minutes and 40 seconds.

Return to Albie Weekes

After beating Imelda's time, talk to her to wrap up the trial run. Then return back to Hogsmeade and visit the Spintwitches Sporting Needs.

Talk to Weekes to complete the quest (Image via Trophygamers/ youtube.com)

Visit Albie Weekes to report to him on the flight data you acquired during the quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is loaded with similar side quests throughout the game. Different quests will reward you with spells, skills, items, mounts, and more. Try to complete as many as possible to level up your character quickly.

The Sky Is The Limit is the second of three broom upgrade side quests provided in Hogwarts Legacy. Completing all of them will unlock three upgrades for purchase. This will increase the speed of all of your brooms for the rest of the game.

