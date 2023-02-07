All Broom customization options available in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest magical adventure set in the Harry Potter series of books and media. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Portkey Games (a part of Warner Bros. Games), the game follows players taking control of a fifth year as they begin their term in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and uncover secrets that could tear apart the wizarding world.

The action RPG set in the late 1800s is true to the source, featuring everything that made the series so popular - a likeable cast, an interesting premise, and several other magical details. One of the more popular additions is the broomstick, which is the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Players can choose from a total of 5 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

Curious players can upgrade to a more enticing, albeit expensive broom. Players must complete the “Jackdaw’s Rest” quest and head on to Hogsmeade to find Albie Weekes - the owner of Spintwitches Sporting Needs, on their second day at Hogwarts. A clear location of the shop on the World Map is added for easy reference.

The location of Spintwitches Sporting Needs (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

Next, follow this sequence of events to purchase your first broom in-game:

Enter the shop to speak with Albie once you are done looking around.

Albie will list five brooms to purchase, costing 600 Gold each.

Pick your broom of choice and select the purchase option.

Additionally, you can also purchase various Gear as well.

Gear can help increase your stats and range from gloves to robes.

Make sure you have enough Gold before heading to the shop. You can always sell items to gain the requisite amount.

What brooms can players buy from the shop in Hogwarts Legacy?

Each of the five brooms with their in-game description is detailed below:

Ember Dash Broom: The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament.

The Ember Dash Broom (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

Hogwarts House Broom: A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride.

The Hogwarts House Broom (image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

Moon Trimmer Broom: Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability.

The Moon Trimmer Broom (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

Wind Wisp Broom: A stylish broom with a light touch - quite literally.

The Wind Wisp Broom (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

Yew Weaver Broom: A comfortable and speedy broom with a unique woven design.

The Yew Weaver Broom (Image via YouTube/Backseat Guides)

All five brooms start out similarly but can be upgraded and customized later via trials in the game.

How can players upgrade their brooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

After purchasing your broomstick of choice, Albie will recommend several upgrades, unlockable via certain side quests. These require the player to complete two time-trials and challenges within Hogwarts.

Completing the two challenges will unlock upgrades for the broom’s acceleration and speed, which must be purchased against a set amount of Gold.

However, cosmetic alterations or upgrades are yet to be seen at the time of writing this article.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for an official release on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Gamers who have purchased the Deluxe Edition have a 72-hour early access period.

Poll : 0 votes