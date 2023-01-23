Hogwarts Legacy leaked quest types: The Golden Path, side missions, and class assignments

A recent slew of leaks has revealed several interesting bits of information about Hogwarts Legacy, including the game's length, the use of the Avada Kedavra curse, and Merlin's puzzles. The latest leak has provided Potterheads with various quest types that they will get in the upcoming Wizarding World RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the Wizarding World of 1890, where players step into the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry as newly admitted fifth-year students. They will be able to attend classes on various subjects in order to hone their skills. The developers at WB Games Avalanche have already revealed the identity of several professors in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy quest types revealed through latest leak

The leaks revealed in the past week have been images from the official companion book to the upcoming game, The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World.

Shared by u/smokediza on the game's Reddit, the latest leak reveals another page from the book that showcases three different quests in-game.

The descriptions for the three from the leaked image are as follows:

The Golden Path

This path will reportedly help players transition from basic magic skills to wielding ancient magic. The Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy is threatened by an impending goblin rebellion, Victor Rookwood and other dark wizards. The narrative of The Golden Path tries to strike "a balance of authenticity by bringing something new to the wizarding world."

Kelly Murphy, one of the designers of the title, stated that this was done through surveys, forums and discussions among the team members. The developers "tried to identify fantasies, locations, characters, spells, and creatures that were most notable." Adjustments have been made to the narrative if players are not being directed properly or "in a timely enough fashion."

Side Missions

The leaked image stated that side missions will help players define who they are as a wizard, "inspiring them to investigate locations, retrieve magical artifacts, learn secrets of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, and help fellow students solve personal dilemmas."

Murphy described the side missions as a "more open method" and more to do with "player agency." The Missions Team wanted side missions to afford players the option to choose how they want to complete them, be it friendly, helpful or naughty.

In what should delight Potterheads looking to go down a darker path in Hogwarts Legacy, Murphy said:

"As we move away from Hogwarts, this expression can come down to being downright evil, and characters will remember and talk about the choices the player makes in these missions."

Class assignments

Class assignments will involve players exploring Hogwarts Castle and the Highlands in order to "find, collect, and battle where needed." The developers have tried to strike a balance "between which spells they wanted to use on the Golden Path and which spells would be optional, based on factors of benefits and expectations."

Murphy explains that they tried to pace the narrative and gameplay, providing an example of how players will learn the spells Incendio, Levioso and Accio from different professors and classes.

Since this information is derived from leaked images, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. As mentioned above, Potterheads have also learnt that the Wizarding World RPG will take around 35 hours to beat and 70 hours for completionists.

