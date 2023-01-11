Hogwarts Legacy: All confirmed subjects and locations till now

After multiple delays and controversies, the wait for Hogwarts Legacy is almost over. The wizarding world RPG is slated to be released early next month, and Potterheads are eager to dip their toes into the game world, explore popular locations from the Potterverse, and learn about the various magical subjects on offer.

Hogwarts Legacy is developed by WB Games Avalanche and takes place in the wizarding world of 1890, about a century before the well-known trio and their saga. The protagonist is a newly admitted fifth-year student at the school of witchcraft and wizardry, where they will hone their magical skills and learn about fantastical beasts.

Here, we jot down all the subjects and locations that have been hinted at or confirmed till now in Hogwarts Legacy for players to explore and enjoy.

Things revealed to us so far about Hogwarts Legacy

As expected, witches and wizards can explore the heavily detailed Hogwarts Castle and other popular locations like Hogsmeade around the wizarding world.

Here are the in-game locations collated from various gameplay trailers and assets players will come across:

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Boathouse

Charms Classroom

Courtyard

Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom

Diagon Alley (likely)

Fat Lady's Corridor

Forbidden Forest

Grand Staircase

Gryffindor Common Room

Gringotts Wizarding Bank (likely)

Headmaster's Office

Herbology Classroom

History of Magic Classroom

Hogsmeade Train Station

Hogsmeade Village

Hogwarts Kitchens

Hogwarts Library

Hufflepuff Common Room

Ollivander's (likely as it has a Hogsmeade branch in the lore)

Owlery

Potions Classroom

Prefects' Bathroom

Ravenclaw Common Room

Room of Requirement

Slytherin Common Room

The Great Hall

Zonko's Joke Shop

As explained above, players can attend classes in Hogwarts Legacy covering various subjects dealing with magic. We have also gotten a look at many professors whom we will be encountering during our playthrough. The confirmed subjects one can learn are

Charms

Defence Against the Dark Arts

Herbology

History of Magic

Potions & beyond

The Care of Magical Creatures subject will also be present in-game. We will likely discover more details regarding explorable locations and magical subjects when the title is finally released and we get to dive in.

The wizarding world role-playing game is scheduled to be released by WB Games Avalanche on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The title will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, and on Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

Developers revealed the pre-order information and the various edition details months ago for players to choose from. Interestingly, PlayStation owners will be privy to the platform-exclusive DLC mission called The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop and the Felix Felicis Potion recipe.

While exclusively giving content for the PlayStation did not go down well with players on other platforms, the community is eager to finally get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy after a string of delays saw the release date pushed back to 2023. It remains to be seen whether the hotly-anticipated RPG will live up to its ever-increasing hype.

