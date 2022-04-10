What role will classes play in Hogwarts Legacy?

The developers of Hogwarts Legacy have assured fans that the game will provide an experience that will surely live up to the players' expectations from the magical world of Harry Potter.

Stepping into Hogwarts as a fifth-year student, they will get to explore the famed castle thoroughly during the playthrough, figuring out its puzzles and secrets.

Players will be able to customize their witches and wizards, choose their respective houses through the sorting hat ceremony and get to go to the particular common rooms to interact with their fellow students. The playthrough will emphasize the life of a student at Hogwarts - attending various classes and sharpening their magical abilities.

How going to classes might affect playthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

As a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will be attending classes to learn about "mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more." Regarding the kinds of classes that will be present in Hogwarts Legacy, the official website states:

"Players will attend classes such as Charms, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Herbology, and Potions, where they will meet their professors, learn to cast spells, grow magical plants, brew potions, and more."

Both the gameplay reveal and the first trailer showcased various subjects being taught in the famed school. Players got a glimpse at the different professors in charge, with their different eccentricities. Fans were even treated to the familiar face of Professor Binns.

The question then remains how the developers will inculcate classes into Hogwarts Legacy's playthrough. Given that the game will have a fleshed out wizarding world with locations beyond the castle walls and stress on the aspect of exploration, players wonder how attending classes will fit into it. A Reddit post by u/johnliufromjk discusses the very same.

Comments underneath the post discuss the various modalities that going to classes or listening to the lessons will mean for the players' characters. According to one, classes will affect progression of levels, with some being tied to the story in the form of a specific spell that the players will need to know.

Classes in each subject can teach their respective topics like new spells and potions and how to master them properly. These might be done through mini-games tailored to each subject. For example, for Flying classes, the commenter states that there can be an obstacle course, which when completed perfectly, may allow players to buy or upgrade their brooms.

Further advanced lessons may also get unlocked once players have progressed sufficiently by completing various tasks during their exploration. Classes might also work by moving time forward. Players also wonder if they will be able to sit for O.W.Ls, which the fifth-year students at Hogwarts have to take.

WB Games Avalanche will release Hogwarts Legacy in the Holiday period later this year. Players are eagerly waiting to see if the developers will share any further clues or information regarding the classes and other mechanics of the game in the meantime.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan