5 things players can do in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy’s Early Access phase has begun, and with it came an entire community of gamers that had been waiting for months to delve into the Wizarding World.

The pre-launch reveals and trailers showed tons of new gameplay features and story tidbits. With the game being received as mostly positive by many reviewers, players starting today should feel confident as they start their journey as a fifth-year student of magic.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is its map. While no one expected it to be small in size, many players might not be prepared for how big it is. There’s tons to do in the Hogwarts castle itself, not to mention the plethora of locations outside of the school, like Forbidden Forest, Manor Cape, Marunweem Lake, and of course, Hogsmeade village.

Let’s go over a few things players can doom a visit to the magical village of Hogsmeade.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the best places in Hogsmeade

5) Zonko’s

Enter caption

One of the most fun stores in Hogsmeade, Zonko’s Joke Shop is what keeps the village alive in its darkest times. Filled with all types of pranks and tricks, players need to be careful as they go around the shop interacting with different items.

The shop has two floors, both filled with gadgets like musical balloons, a large jack-in-the-box, and an item named the “Bewildering can of mystery,” which has a chance to release a different unknown substance every time it is opened. Finally, the shop also contains a button that says “Don’t Push!,” so players should definitely make sure to push it and observe the results themselves.

4) Pippin’s Potions

Inside Pippin’s Potions (Image via Avalanche Software)

Potions, as players come to know quite early on, are a commodity in Hogwarts Legacy for the unique abilities they offer. Some can restore health, while others can make the user invisible or provide other interesting benefits.

Pippin’s Potions is a shop that deals with all things potion. During their first visit to Hogsmeade village, players are asked to visit it to pick up their default potion-making gear. In addition to this, they can also buy stuff like recipes from the shop.

3) Spintwitch's Sporting Needs

Brooms on display outside Spintwitch's Sporting Needs (Image via Avalanche Software)

Flying is one of the most exciting parts of Hogwarts Legacy. Players gain this ability right after they take a flying class in a main quest known as Flying Class.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is quite large, so traveling the whole way on foot is not an efficient method of transportation. Instead, players can use a broom that they buy from Spintwitch's Sporting Needs. This allows them to fly at a higher speed and reach areas inaccessible to wizards and witches.

2) Gladrags Wizardwear

Gladrags Wizardwear is an intriguing shop (Image via Avalanche Software)

Every RPG needs an option to tweak cosmetic items, and Hogwarts Legacy isn’t far behind. Those who go to Hogsmeade can enter Gladrags Wizardwear to choose an outfit for themselves. Something that they need to remember is that most options provide a significant amount of offense or defense, adding to the player's overall stat.

From gloves to capes and robes, Gladrags sells everything. In addition to this, the gear is divided by rarity. Many regular types of robes and other pieces of clothing are available alongside Legendary outfits. While they’re expensive, players can gain massive buffs from the latter set of items.

1) Ollivander's

Mr. Ollivander in his shop (Image via Avalanche Software)

A no-brainer, Ollivander's is where players will go to get their wands in Hogwarts Legacy. Upon entering the shop, they will notice several boxes of wands on the left as well as Mr. Ollivander working. Following this, they will be given the option to customize their new wand in terms of core, wood type, and flexibility.

It is important for players to remember that once they pick a combination, they cannot change it. If they wish to get a new one, they will have to create a new save file.

Hogsmeade is a place filled with laughter and the ringing of doorbells. Players can make use of its many shops to buy or sell important items like potion ingredients or spellcasts.

Within a few hours of the title's Early-Access release, the village has proven to be one of the most fun places for players to hang out in. This is because every commodity is readily available, provided they have money to spend.

Poll : 0 votes